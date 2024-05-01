Grants awarded for community commemorations of D-Day 80

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than £23,000 in grant funding has been awarded to community groups in the Lisburn Castlereagh area to help them mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

On Thursday 6th June, it will be 80 years since the Normandy landings, which were a pivotal moment in history. The bravery and sacrifice of those who participated in this operation impacted the course of the Second World War.

The D-Day 80 grant programme is being implemented as part of a wider programme of events being led by Lisburn & Castlereagh City council to mark this significant milestone and remember an important part of our shared history.

LCCC Mayor, Cllr Andrew Gowan with Cllr Hazel legge, Cllr Thomas Beckett at Atlas Women's Centre

Having now reviewed all the applications received, the council has announced that £23,400 will be awarded to 47 different groups, each one receiving a grant of up to £500.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Andrew Gowan said: “By providing funding for local groups, we are encouraging and empowering people mark this historic occasion in a way that is meaningful to them within their local community and to join with communities right across the UK in doing so.

“There are already great plans in place right across the Council area which include historical talks, remembrance lunches, film screenings and tea dances. Local people have really committed to making this a memorable occasion. I am very much looking forward to attending some of these events.”

The Chair of the Council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee, Councillor Thomas Beckett, added: “I was delighted with the demand for this funding from local groups. Events that are planned, hosted and delivered by the community are extra special and the enthusiasm of the groups in our area is wonderful to see. I would encourage everyone to get involved with the different events”

The Atlas Women's Centre in Lisburn received £500. Gay Sherry-Bingham, Centre Manager, said: “I want to thank the council for this opportunity. Atlas Women’s Centre is delighted to be able to get involved in the D-Day 80 programme.

"We’re excited to be hosting a D-Day 80 quiz, afternoon tea and garden party for 60 guests in our outdoor space. This funding will help us continue to build a strong sense of community spirit as we bring people together and recognise the bravery and sacrifice of those who served on D-Day.”

The full list of the 47 community and voluntary groups receiving a D-Day 80 grant from Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council are listed below: