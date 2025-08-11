Grants boost efforts to end violence against women and girls

A second phase to help end Violence Against Women and Girls has been launched by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Change Fund, forms part of a seven-year strategic framework led by the Northern Ireland Executive Office to End Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG) launched in September 2024.

The framework seeks to address a range of gender-based violence, abuse and harm which is disproportionately experienced by women and girls, and which is rooted in gender inequality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2020 in Northern Ireland, 27 women have been violently killed, all but one by a man, with 44 confirmed femicides since 2017 and emerging evidence shows that the majority of women and girls have experienced at least one form of gender-based violence abuse and harm, ranging from everyday misogyny, sexual harassment in a public place or workspace to more extreme violence. These numbers highlight a tragic and disproportionate reality for females of all ages.

Pictured at the launch of the Change Fund which offers funding of up to £25,000 to help mobilise grassroots action, support innovative delivery and maximise the impact of community-led initiatives to help end Violence Against Women and Girls is from left: Siobhan Graham, Women’s Aid, Danielle Burke, Inspector, PSNI and Councillor Alan Martin, Chair PCSP.

Through the Change Fund Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is offering funding of up to £25,000 to help mobilise grassroots action, support innovative delivery and maximise the impact of community-led initiatives. Completed applications must be submitted online no later than 7 September 2025.

The fund is open to a wide range of organisations across community, sports, arts and faith-based sectors to help them raise awareness and help end violence against women and girls across the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area.

The Change Fund forms part of a wider £3.2 million investment over a seven year period. This first step will see £2 million shared across all 11 councils to enable them to support EVAWG action in their local areas.

The Fund focuses on three key outcomes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Change the attitudes, behaviours and culture of violence against women and girls Promote healthy, respectful relationships Help women and girls feel and be safe everywhere

Councillor Tim Mitchell, Communities and Wellbeing Chair, said “The Ending Violence Against Women and Girls framework and initiatives like the Change Fund are vital steps in building a community where everyone feels safe and respected. I urge all eligible groups across our council area to come forward with their ideas and take advantage of this funding opportunity to make a real and lasting difference.”

Councillor Alan Martin, PCSP Chair said: "The continued high level of violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland, is appalling. The Local Change Fund focuses on prevention, giving people the tools to know what violence against women and girls is and how to take action against it. The second phase of Change Fund, will give our local community organisations opportunities to play their part in helping to end the epidemic of violence against women and girls.”

This initiative is the first of several upcoming initiatives by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council as part of the EVAWG Strategic Framework.

The Council welcomes applications from a wide range of organisations across the community, sports, arts and faith-based sectors, please visit https://www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/w/ending-violence-against-women-and-girls-change-fund-2025-2026 for further clarification on grant information sessions, eligibility criteria, application guidance notes and the EVAWG campaign.