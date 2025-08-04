Great win for Lurgan Ladies away to Holywood

Lurgan 51 (5) Holywood 42 (1)

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lurgan Ladies had a great game away to Holywood this week in their Senior League match and it was a pleasure to play in a good spirited match with their opposition.

Rink 1 skipped by Teri Millar fought a hard match and were just out played on the day only taking 5 ends out of the 18 finishing with a result of Lurgan 7 Holywood 24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rink 2 skipped by Doreen Wheelan proved to be more successful. Holywood started well and took the first two ends gaining 5 shots but then the Lurgan team took control and by the 10th end Lurgan were 15 Holywood 5. There was no catching the Lurgan ladies as they continued to dominate the remainder of the match they finished on an impressive score of 23 against Holywoods 9

Your World

On Rink 3 skipped by Elsie McKenna Holywood started strong taking the first 3 ends and leading by 4 shots however the Lurgan ladies took the next four ends resulting in a 6 shot lead.

This trend continued throughout the rest of the match and by the end of the 15th Lurgan had a commanding lead of Lurgan 20 Holywood 7. With only 3 ends left the Holywood team gained 2 shots leaving the finishing result for this rink Lurgan 21 Holywood 9

The final overall score was Lurgan 51 Holywood 42 resulting in a well-earned 5 points to the Lurgan Team.

Lurgan Ladies into two NIWBA Semi-finals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teri Millar and Doreen Whelan have performed well against tough opposition to reach the Semi-finals of the NIWBA Pairs while Shirley Dew with Teri and Doreen are into the Triple Semi-finals as well.

Sam McCombes, Lurgan Vice-President 2025 and all the Members wish them all the very best and hope that they make the Finals at Lisnagarvey on 12th & 13th August.