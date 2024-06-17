Greenisland Galacticos are Carrick & District Pool League champions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Carrick & District Pool League, sponsored by SKC Gaming NI, have had a tremendous season.

There were highs and lows, tense deciders and great fun to be had on match nights. One team, stood out as massive favourites, Greenisland Galacticos. They are a team with a perfectly blended mix of talented, youthful exuberance and experienced cue stars from across county Antrim.

Going into the last match of the season Galacticos against last season's champions, Times Bar Scorpions.

Galacticos started well with consecutive wins for Paul Harris, Roger Smyth and Gary Wallace. The Scorpions rallied and hit back with wins for Michael Wilson, Colin Rafferty, Darren Whiteside and Darren Haddock, with a reverse dish, to go into the half time interval 4-3 up.

Galacticos League Champions

Galacticos started the second half very much like the first with another burst of three frames on the bounce via Paul Harris, Gary Wallace and Ali Wilson but again Scorpions bounced back with wins for Darren Whiteside, Darren Haddock and Paul Kerr to put the Scorpions on the hill at 7-6.

This win for Paul Kerr cemented his place at the top of the player of the year.

Darren Haddock could have secured all 3 points in the final frame, but reacting to a comment from a fan, when he was down on a shot may have caused him to miss a routine pot and Gary Wallace capitalised to finish off an entertaining match 7-7.

Scorpions would like to congratulate the Galacticos on winning the league and hope to run them as close next season.

Almost like the equivalent of 'sleeping in' The Greenisland Colts got off to a bad start losing the first 3 games of the evening. The Carrickfergus Bowlers were halted briefly with a 4th frame win by Colt Chris McCurry however it would seem the Colts snooze button got pressed again as the Bowlers went into the half way interval 5 - 2 up.

The second half saw the Greenisland Colts waking up a little to make somewhat of a comeback with frames very much tit for tat this half.The Bowlers were very nearly guilty of celebrating too soon as it would prove a much closer affair than the beginning of the match would perhaps have indicated.

In the end The Bowlers left had done enough to be victorious with a final 8-6 result.

Best on the evening was Bowler Ryan James Ward the only player with three wins from three played and best for the Colts was Vice Captain Colin Beckinsale with 2 from 3 and Colt Joe Patton with 2 from 3 also

The Colts would like to thank the Bowlers for their hospitality as they provided some beautiful food and refreshments for all during the half way interval which was both very much appreciated and enjoyed.

Trojans 8 Rockets To Be 6

Rockets 10 Railway Blues 4

Tigers 5 Spartans 9