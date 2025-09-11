Greenisland Galacticos lift the Charity Shield

By CarrickPool Secretary
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2025, 13:45 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 14:04 BST
Greenisland Galacticos Charity Shield Championsplaceholder image
Greenisland Galacticos Charity Shield Champions
In the CDPL opener sponsored by SKC GAMING NI LTD it was the Railway Blues vs Galacticos in the charity shield.

In an upset last season in the knockout cup final the Galacticos may have taken the Blues a little bit lightly along with some fine play by the underdogs as the Blues lifted the trophy.

Most Popular

This time the league champions seemed to have learned from that encounter and punished mistakes while creating chances to run out 8-3 winners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The league are focusing on Alzheimer's Society NI as their charity of the 25/26 season and this event is the start of our fundraising.

A big thanks to Greenisland Workingmen's club for hosting this event.

Congratulations Galacticos and commiserations Railway Blues.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice