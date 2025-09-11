Greenisland Galacticos lift the Charity Shield

Greenisland Galacticos Charity Shield Champions

In the CDPL opener sponsored by SKC GAMING NI LTD it was the Railway Blues vs Galacticos in the charity shield.

In an upset last season in the knockout cup final the Galacticos may have taken the Blues a little bit lightly along with some fine play by the underdogs as the Blues lifted the trophy.

This time the league champions seemed to have learned from that encounter and punished mistakes while creating chances to run out 8-3 winners.

The league are focusing on Alzheimer's Society NI as their charity of the 25/26 season and this event is the start of our fundraising.

A big thanks to Greenisland Workingmen's club for hosting this event.

Congratulations Galacticos and commiserations Railway Blues.