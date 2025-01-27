Growing industry highlights opportunities in Fire & Security Careers Day at SERC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is hosting a Fire & Security Careers Day to raise awareness of the opportunities for qualifications and employment in the fire and security industry, on Thursday, February 13, at SERC’s Lisburn Campus from 1.30pm-4.30pm

Employers and key stakeholders of the UK fire and security industry will be on hand to answer questions, and visitors will get the chance to speak with technicians who have recently completed their apprenticeship with SERC - including WorldSkills Gold Medal winner, Alexander Wallace (Newtownards) - and hear about their experience as an apprentice working in the sector.

Visitors can also get hands-on with products and tasks associated with the industry, including a mobile CCTV training unit, communication networks, wireless and hard-wired fire and security systems.

Robin Hamill, Lecturer for Fire and Security said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young people and school leavers, who may be considering their next steps - or for those thinking of a career change - to find out about the Level 3 Fire & Security Apprenticeship available at SERC’s Lisburn and Newtownards Campuses and employment opportunities in an exciting growth industry."

SERC alumnus, Alexander Wallace, employed by Atlas World; Robin Hamill, Lecturer, Fire & Security, SERC; and Angela Bennett, Diamond Systems.

He added: “Fire and security work encompasses the fundamentals of electronics, IT and electrical skills, and builds on knowledge that potential students may have already gained or in employment. The industry offers highly dynamic and diverse roles, from field technician to estimators or contract management. There is a recognised skills shortage in the industry and jobs for fully qualified technicians command lucrative salaries.”

Employers offer potential apprentices work experience over the Easter and Summer holidays. Anyone interested of availing of such an opportunity will be invited to register for a short health and safety course through the Electrotechnical Certificate Scheme, to ensure they are eligible to access customers properties whilst they gain experience.

Robin concluded: “Over the past six years, SERC has grown and developed the fire and security apprenticeship, working with local employers and manufacturers who have contributed state-of-the-art products to support teaching and Continuing Professional Development. Our apprentices have gained recognition in national events including the IFSEC National Fire and National Security Competition, Skillbuild and WorldSkills, illustrating the quality of their training - a partnership between SERC and employers - and the apprentice's expertise, professionalism, and positive attitude.”

You can find out more and register your interest to attend the Fire Security Careers Day, on Thursday, February 13 at SERC’s Lisburn Campus from 1.30pm-4.30pm at serc.ac.uk/event/fire-and-security-careers-day-25