Gym searches surge in Northern Ireland, with Derry leading the way

Derry is the gym capital of Northern Ireland according to new research.

Experts at SJL, the company behind the research, analysed the year-on-year rise in average monthly searches for ‘gyms’ across the United Kingdom.

In Northern Ireland, Derry topped the list with an 86% year-on-year rise. Belfast and Lisburn both placed second at 50%, and Newry ranked third with a 24% increase.

Location Percentage Increase Derry 86% Belfast 50% Lisburn 50% Newry 24%

Overall Northern Ireland saw a 24% rise.

The surges across the United Kingdom may align with data from the UK Fitness Report 2024/25 by PureGym, which found that 76% of Britons say they aspire to be fit and healthy, while 65% feel they do not prioritise their health as much as they should.

Speaking on the findings, Craig Morgan from SJL said:

"The surge in gym-related searches suggests a shift in attitudes towards health and fitness, with Derry leading the way in Northern Ireland. As more people aspire to adopt healthier lifestyles, the demand for gyms, personal training, and fitness-related services continues to grow.

“This trend aligns with broader market insights showing a booming personal training industry and a population eager to prioritise well-being. The data highlights not just a temporary spike but a sustained cultural movement towards fitness-focused living."