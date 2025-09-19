Habitat ReStore opens in Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre

Habitat for Humanity Ireland brings Habitat ReStore to the North West. ReStore, Habitat’s social enterprise, held their official opening event on Thursday, September 18, bringing together staff, volunteers and supporters to celebrate.

ReStore the low-cost DIY store that builds sustainable community, directly tackles poverty here in Ireland.

By selling donated new and used building supplies and home improvement materials ReStore enables local people to improve their homes at low cost. ReStore provides skills and employability training for people of all ages and backgrounds and diverts tons of reusable waste from landfill.

The shop and donation centre will be open 9.30am-5pm, Monday–Saturday at Unit 13c Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre, Derry / Londonderry.

Building on the success of six Habitat ReStores across Ireland, ReStore Lisnagelvin will deliver real impact for local people and the wider community in Derry.

Jenny Williams, Habitat’s Chief Executive, said: “Every year, the six ReStores across Ireland are making a difference for local people, communities and the planet. It has long been part of our strategy to launch ReStore in the North West, we are delighted to open Habitat ReStore in Lisnagelvin and thankful for the welcome we have received.”

“ReStore is a unique workplace which brings together people of all ages and backgrounds, where everyone has something to give and something to gain so I would encourage local people to get involved in volunteering.”

“Everything we sell is donated so support from companies, organisations and individuals is critical to the success of ReStore – you can see instore that we have a broad range of DIY and home improvement materials at low cost.”

For further information email [email protected], visit habitatireland.org/restore or call the store on 028 7122 6213.