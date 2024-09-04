Halftown enjoys summer festival to the full

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A week-long summer festival of fun was enjoyed by the people of Halftown, near Lisburn, thanks to a £1,200 award from the Housing Executive.

Based at the Lower Maze Hall, the festival included educational workshops as well as entertaining activities.

A hectic agenda was on the cards with something for all ages, from arts and crafts, a tea dance, games night and a walking tour of the former Maze prison to bingo, a gardening competition and a scavenger hunt.

A finale family fun day was a huge success with a fancy dress competition, food from the community garden, pony rides, climbing frame, facepainting, a bouncy castle and BBQ as well as a range of stalls.

The Housing Executive’s Andrew Charles with organisers of the Halftown festival

Halftown Residents’ Association is a member of The Community Resurgam Development Trust, which applied for the funding on their behalf with the aim of improving community involvement.

Des Marley, Housing Executive Area Manager for the Housing Executive, said: “We were very pleased to be able to fund this week of festivities for the people of Halftown.

“We are keen to create a stronger sense of community for local people who live in a rural area.

“Community Involvement grants allow community groups to apply for funding for projects that benefit Housing Executive tenants.

"We are very fortunate to work with many amazing community groups who do fantastic work and are the backbone of our communities.

Throughout the year they enable our tenants make where they live better for everyone.

“We very much appreciate their hard work and we are delighted to be able to support these important projects which bring positive change to so many lives.”

Denis Paisley, Regeneration Manager, The Resurgam Community Development Trust, said: “We aim to create sustainable environments where we are all proud to live, learn, play and work.

“As part of this we support groups that help grow and improve our local areas, connect people and transform communities.

“We are delighted that the Housing Executive was able to provide funding for this summer festival which was very successful and particularly popular with the younger generations.

“We hope there will be many more in the coming years.”