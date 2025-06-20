Harbouring Connections

Published 20th Jun 2025, 10:55 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 12:08 BST
More than 100 representatives from community groups across Northern Ireland came together at the Belfast Harbour Office for a special event to discuss the future of community engagement and hear how Belfast Harbour’s Community Awards have made a difference to recipients’ projects.

Presented by Connor Philips, guests heard from Big Wave Surfer and Community Activist Al Mennie, enjoyed a lively panel discussion featuring Mimi Turtle, Strand Arts Centre, Jenni Barkley, Belfast Harbour, Anne Delaney, New Lodge Arts and Lisa McIlvenna, Business in the Community, and had the opportunity to connect with each other and discuss how they might collaborate effectively.

“The evening was a chance for people, who make a positive impact in their community, to come together to acknowledge and celebrate that,” said Jenny Barkley, Community Engagement Manager, Belfast Harbour. “Our inspirational guests undoubtedly left everyone energised and inspired!”

Now in their fifth year, the Belfast Harbour Community Awards have awarded funding to over 120 groups distributing almost £400,000 to help fund community-focused services from wellbeing initiatives to community gardens and employability projects. A further £50,000 will be available in the second round of funding which will open later this year. For more information, please visit https://gbr01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.belfast-harbour.co.uk%2Fcommunity%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cali%40aikenpr.com%7Cf1d2217acb6f41ee6aba08ddad86591e%7C15df22c7a35245039408dd716b41a66f%7C0%7C0%7C638857514762755487%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=hHqJXpWQUi1b2kuNww9z4CCM4R%2BSuj25UfYwJluQDgY%3D&reserved=0.

Susie Vint, Happy Days, Anne Delaney, New Lodge Arts

Susie Vint, Happy Days, Anne Delaney, New Lodge Arts Photo: Submitted

Tarantino McGonigle, Eastside Arts, Karen Hamilton, Eastside Partnrship, Zara Gregg, GBRT

Tarantino McGonigle, Eastside Arts, Karen Hamilton, Eastside Partnrship, Zara Gregg, GBRT Photo: Submitted

Lisa Tully, Together 21, Jacqueline Molloy

Lisa Tully, Together 21, Jacqueline Molloy Photo: Submitted

Alina Gawhary, Caitlin Ball - friends of Africa, Fatima Sarwari - Afghanistan association

Alina Gawhary, Caitlin Ball - friends of Africa, Fatima Sarwari - Afghanistan association Photo: Submitted

