Have your say on the future of age-friendly living in Antrim and Newtownabbey

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is inviting residents aged 50 and over to join the Age-Friendly Over 50’s Council, a unique opportunity to ensure the voices, needs, and interests of older people are heard and represented in shaping the future of the Borough.

The Over 50’s Council plays an important role in guiding the delivery of the Age-Friendly Strategic Work Plan for 2025–2028.

What’s Involved

Members of the Over 50s Council will:

Residents at a Positive Ageing event in Crumlin Leisure Centre

Attend and actively participate in quarterly meetings.

Gather feedback from local residents, community groups, and networks.

Contribute to decisions that impact older people across the Borough.

Provide updates to the wider community and local stakeholders.

Represent the interests of all older people, not just individual groups.

Build and strengthen community connections.

Who should apply

We welcome applications from anyone who:

Is aged 50+ and lives within Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough.

Is actively involved in their community and respected by others.

Is committed to improving life for older residents.

Has strong communication skills and the ability to represent the views of others.

Understands the issues and challenges facing older people locally.

Can commit time to attending quarterly meetings (with additional opportunities in working groups).

Time Commitment:

Approximately one meeting every three months, rotating locations across the Borough. Please note: transport to meetings will not be provided.

Participation will be reviewed regularly.

Additional time may be required for members who choose to join task-and-finish groups supporting specific actions in the Age-Friendly Work Plan.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, said: “This is an exciting chance to play an active role in building an age-friendly future for everyone in Antrim and Newtownabbey. I would encourage residents to embrace this opportunity to ensure that local services, policies, and initiatives reflect the real experiences of those who live here.”

To express interest, complete the online form at antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/over-50s-council. Hard copies can be requested from the Environmental Health Team, Tel: 028 9034 0160 or email: [email protected]

Expressions of Interest should be returned by September 19.