Heron Energy brings local schools to Moneynick wind turbine for renewable energy learning day

Heron Energy welcomed pupils from two local schools to its Moneynick wind turbine for an educational day of learning about wind power, solar energy, and battery storage.

The visit provided 30 P6 and P7 pupils from the Moneynick and Duneane Primary Schools with a close-up look at the 40-metre-high turbine, which is part of Heron Energy’s ever-expanding portfolio of renewable energy facilities throughout Northern Ireland.

To enhance the learning experience, the company unveiled its ‘Renewable Energy Model’ which showcased miniature wind turbines, solar panels, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and EV superchargers, helping the young visitors gain a better understanding of how green energy systems function

In addition, pupils received certificates recognising them as Renewable Energy Ambassadors and were presented with Heron Energy’s specially designed ‘Guide to Green Energy’.

Stephen Carey, Engineer at Heron Energy, talking the pupils through the company's unique green energy model.

Fiona McConway, Principal, Moneynick PS, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for the pupils from Moneynick PS to see renewable energy in action and understand how it fits into their everyday lives. The hands-on learning experience really brought the topic to life in a way that simply isn’t possible in the classroom.”

Paula Matthews, Principal, Duneane PS, said:“The children from Duneane PS had a wonderful experience learning about how a wind turbine works and the values of renewable energy. Thank you to Heron Energy for facilitating this informative visit.”

Colin Power, Head of Development at Heron Energy, said: “We were delighted to welcome local schools to our Moneynick wind turbine site and share the exciting possibilities of renewable energy. It’s important to inspire the next generation and giving young people a hands-on look at how technologies like wind, solar and battery storage work is a great way to spark that interest.”