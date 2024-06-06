High Sheriff volunteers in ReStore Ballymena marking Volunteers Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

High Sheriff of Co Antrim Mrs Patricia Perry has volunteered in the social enterprise which is directly tackling poverty in the Ballymena area.

Every year, the first week of June is designated ‘Volunteers’ Week’, an opportunity to celebrate the amazing contributions volunteers make to communities across the UK.

On Tuesday, Mrs Perry joined some of the volunteers who, together with local people from across Ireland, give more than 4,000 hours a month to support ReStore’s mission. The High Sheriff talked to staff and volunteers about the impact of Habitat’s work and got involved in volunteer tasks in-store.

By selling donated new and used building and home improvement materials ReStore enables local people, in Ballymena and other ReStore communities, to improve their homes at low cost. ReStore also diverts more than 2,000 tons of reusable waste from landfill every year and provides skills and employability training for people of all ages and backgrounds.

High Sheriff (right) with ReStore Retail Trainee Willzy

With support from The Gallaher Trust, ReStore Ballymena delivers OCN-accredited training, giving individuals the skills to thrive in retail; developing skills and confidence and has supported 34 local people into employment.

Isobel Kerr, ReStore Manager, said: “We so much appreciate the High Sheriff giving her time during Volunteers Week to learn more about the impact volunteering has for people and the community here in Ballymena. Volunteers of all ages, backgrounds and abilities make ReStore work, there is a role for everyone, from customer service to helping collect donations in the lorry and we’d love to hear from more local people who want to get involved.”

High Sheriff Perry said: “As High Sheriff I am delighted to have the opportunity to support the volunteering aspect of Habitat's work in the local community. The time I have been able to spend in ReStore has reinforced my admiration for the service provided to our community and I commend all of the staff and volunteers of Habitat'.”