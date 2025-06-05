Hilden school restoration on track

Councillor Craig, Chair of the Communities & Well-being Committee, with Resurgam Trust's Director, Adrian Baird

A local landmark is being transformed into a vibrant hub for the Hilden community. Councillor Craig, Chair of the Communities & Well-being Committee, recently visited the former Hilden School site alongside Adrian Baird, Director of the Resurgam Trust, to see first-hand how the long-awaited restoration is progressing.

Originally opened in October 1912 to serve the children of Hilden Mill workers, the school closed in 2008. Since then, the local community has championed its restoration. The refurbishment will see the building repurposed to include a tearoom, childcare services, and a permanent heritage display with community space.

Lisburn Museum will collaborate with community partners to create an annual program of events and offer training for Volunteer Heritage Advocates, ensuring the history of the site is preserved and shared with future generations.