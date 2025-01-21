Hillsborough’s Skin Future Clinic announces £100K investment and the introduction of prestigious French skincare brand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Skin Future, the multi-award-winning clinic founded by expert facialist and nutritionist, Áine Lavery, is transforming the skincare landscape with a £100K investment to bridge the gap between medical science and skincare.

This expansion not only nearly doubles the clinic's treatment space but also marks the introduction of Biologique Recherche, making Skin Future the first in Northern Ireland to offer this exclusive French skincare brand. This milestone solidifies the clinic’s status as the premier destination for advanced skin health solutions.

At Skin Future, a bespoke, holistic, nutrition-led approach to skin health is at the heart of every treatment. The Hillsborough-based clinic specialises in crafting individualised, long-term strategies to achieve and maintain optimal skin health, from the inside out. From addressing cellular-level skin concerns to supporting internal health through nutrition and supplements, Skin Future focuses on achieving transformative, lasting results. By going beyond quick fixes, the clinic enables the skin to function at its best while ensuring radiant, healthy outcomes for its clients.

Biologique Recherche’s exclusive facial treatments and products will be available from 1st February in Skin Future’s new £100K luxury studio, a sleek extension nestled at the rear of the historic building. Renowned for its pure, raw, and active ingredients, the brand’s clinical and highly personalised methodology aligns seamlessly with Skin Future’s ethos. Combining leading-edge, hands-on skincare with effective clinical treatments and a focus on internal health, Skin Future empowers clients to achieve radiant, healthy skin.

Speaking about the announcement, Áine Lavery, owner of Skin Future, said: “We are so excited to finally announce our expansion, investment and being the first clinic in Northern Ireland to introduce the amazing Biologique Recherche brand. We have been in talks with this brand for a very long time and are delighted that out launch date is only a few weeks away.

"This major investment reflects our commitment to redefining skincare here, offering clients personalised, results-driven treatments for concerns ranging from anti-aging to acne, eczema, and more. Skin Future is not just a clinic; it's a sanctuary for those prioritising skin health through a holistic, nutrition-led approach to wellness."

The Biologique Recherche philosophy is rooted in meticulous assessment and bespoke treatments, making it a natural fit for Skin Future’s client-centric approach. With products formulated to restore balance and rejuvenate all skin types, the partnership highlights Skin Future’s dedication to bringing the latest and most effective skincare solutions to Northern Ireland.

Speaking about the launch, Tonya Costello, Biologique Recherche said: “We are delighted to partner with Skin Future, whose holistic approach to skincare and wellness aligns perfectly with our philosophy. Together, we aim to offer clients tailored treatments that deliver exceptional results and a personalised experience.

"The launch of Biologique Recherche in Northern Ireland marks an exciting step in our mission to bring our high-performance, results-driven products to a wider audience.”

Biologique Recherche treatments and products will be available at Skin Future from February 1. For more information about Skin Future or to book a consultation, please visit the website or follow on social media.