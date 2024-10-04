His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh visit Leckey as part of NI tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, who has been Patron of the British Paralympic Association since 2003, visited Leckey today as part of his two-day tour of Northern Ireland. In attendance at Leckey was His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Mr David McCorkell; High Sheriff of Co Antrim, Mrs Patricia Perry; Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson; MP for Lagan Valley, MS Sorcha Eastwood and Chief Executive of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, David Burns.

His Royal Highness was met by Erwin McKee, General Manager of Leckey, Firefly and Sunrise Medical UK Operation. Erwin delivered a tour of the Leckey manufacturing facilities where The Duke of Edinburgh also met with the Engineering, Operations, Marketing and Clinical teams behind the development of their innovative paediatric products and saw first-hand the impact the equipment makes on the lives of children.

Leckey was established in 1983 to improve the quality of life of children with additional needs through innovative postural supportive equipment. Their inhouse expertise as well as their close work with therapists, parents and the local wider community allows Leckey to deliver pioneering 24-hour postural management to children across seating, walking, standing, toileting, bathing and sleeping products.

The company currently employs over 150 staff and have recently been recognised as an award-winning company. In 2024 it won the Medical, Live Sciences and Healthcare Award for Made in UK 2024, as well as being recognised locally with the Made in Northern Ireland 2023, Women in Business 2023, and the Lisburn and Castlereagh Business Awards in 2023 for Best company to work for and Excellence in Customer Service.

RH The Duke of Edinburgh and Erwin McKee, General Manager of Leckey, Firefly and Sunrise Medical UK

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Cllr Kurtis Dickson, said: “It is a privilege to welcome HRH Prince Edward to our city and to showcase the incredible work being done by Leckey, a company that not only leads the way in innovation but also plays such a vital role in improving the lives of children with additional needs. Leckey’s contribution to our local economy and its commitment to excellence reflects the strength and talent we have here in Lisburn & Castlereagh. This visit is a testament to their hard work, and I am proud that our city can be home to a business that makes such a profound difference.”

Erwin McKee, General Manager Leckey, Firefly and Sunrise Medical UK Operations commented, "We are incredibly proud to welcome The Duke of Edinburgh to Leckey today. The work we do at Leckey provides products that help children with additional needs feel physically and emotionally supported every day. To be recognised for our work and the impact we make in these children’s lives is very rewarding, not only to myself but to my world class team who push boundaries daily and deliver on our goals. As a Patron of the British Paralympic Association and an advocate for children with disabilities living life to the fullest, it has been an honour to be able to show His Royal Highness the work that the Leckey team do.”