Historic day celebrated as newly appointed warders are officially invested into Hillsborough Fort Guard

At the heart of the day was a historic moment for Hillsborough Fort, as 13 newly appointed warders were officially invested into the Hillsborough Fort Guard, restoring the Guard to its full complement for the first time in over 130 years - the late Victorian era.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council representatives attended the ceremonial occasion that was steeped in tradition. Arthur Francis Nicholas Wills Hill, 9th Marquess of Downshire, presented each new warder with their official Warrant of Appointment.

The Guard’s newly tailored uniforms, featuring rich navy and red tunics, white breeches, and black bi-corn hats, were a striking sight against the historic backdrop of the Fort. Designed and crafted by the Royal Household’s tailors, the uniforms were funded by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and Tourism Northern Ireland.

Alongside this historic occasion, the first Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market of the year brought the Dark Walk to life with the sights, sounds, and aromas of local produce and craft.

Visitors enjoyed browsing and buying everything from artisan bread, potted plants and handmade lip balm to street food and small-batch beverages, all from passionate local producers.

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, said: “It was fantastic to experience the sights, sounds, colours and flavours of Royal Hillsborough. The artisan markets, vibrant pageantry and historical spectacle combined to create a memorable day out.

“The new Hillsborough Fort Guard uniforms are remarkable and add even more character to our historic village. I encourage everyone to visit Royal Hillsborough, explore Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, and view the Letters Patent awarded in 2021.”

The Band, Bugles, Pipes and Drums of the Royal Irish Regiment provided a wonderful musical backdrop to the colourful pageantry which took place within the ramparts of the historic garrison.

Bugler Andrew Carlisle said: ''Visitors from all over the world have been watching and interacting with the Guard members during the rehearsals in the past few days at the fort. It really has confirmed to us the appeal and potential of the Guard to enhance the visitor experience of Hillsborough.

“Today was possibly for the first time in its 365 year history that the Guard paraded through the village headed by its Commanding Officer, The Hereditary Constable of Hillsborough Fort, 9th Marquess of Downshire.

“The unique tradition, of which we are now the current custodians is our honour and privilege to maintain, develop and flourish for future generations.''

The Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market will return on the last Saturdays of June and July, offering more opportunities to enjoy the best of local food, drink and craft in this unique and historic setting.

Royal Hillsborough continues to delight visitors with its rich heritage, picturesque charm, and warm welcome, making it the perfect place to visit, stay and explore.

1 . Historic day The Hillsborough Fort Guard parade through the village of Royal Hillsborough Photo: Submitted

2 . Historic day The Hillsborough Fort Guard on parade Photo: Submitted

3 . Historic day The Hillsborough Fort Guard being inspected Photo: Submitted