History in the making: Northern Ireland finalists announced for the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards

Northern Ireland makes its mark. For the first time ever, women from Northern Ireland have been named as finalists in the UK’s largest celebration of female entrepreneurship - the Enterprise Vision Awards.

For the first time in its 14-year history, the Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS) is celebrating finalists from Northern Ireland, and they’ve certainly made an entrance.

Two exceptional women are representing the country in this year’s prestigious celebration of female entrepreneurship, marking a proud and powerful milestone.

Laura Vogan of S’more’a’licious in Armagh is a finalist in the Retail Business category. Her business is the UK and Ireland’s only award-winning premium confectionery brand specialising exclusively in gourmet marshmallow products and luxury S’mores Toasting Kits. Combining handcrafted indulgence with viral appeal, S’more’a’licious is sweetening up the sector with style and originality.

Also flying the flag for Northern Ireland is Georgia Grundy of GMG Creative, a finalist in the Sustainable Business category. Georgia offers a unique blend of vegan wedding cakes, ethical photography, and bespoke art commissions, all crafted with compassion and purpose. With 5% of profits donated to aligned charities, her creative enterprise empowers clients to make meaningful, ethical choices.

Becky Toal, CEO of Crowberry Consulting Ltd and sponsor of the Sustainable Business category, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the EVAS 2025 for the fourth year. We are always very impressed by the high quality of the finalists and their sustainability efforts across product ranges and services. It’s a very supportive environment for women to apply and come forward for the awards.”

The Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS), the UK’s largest celebration of women in business, are proud to announce the full list of 2025 finalists. This year, 144 extraordinary women from every corner of Great Britain have secured their place in the finals. They represent a vast array of sectors, from care services to cyber security, artisan baking to advanced engineering, creative studios to community wellness hubs.

These women are not just building businesses; they are transforming industries, raising aspirations, and creating meaningful change. With stories of resilience, purpose, and innovation, they are relatable role models inspiring more women to step forward and lead with impact.

Sustainable Business Finalist Georgia Grundy of GMG Creative

This year’s cohort reflects the impressive scale of female entrepreneurship in the UK. 20% of the entrants have a turnover of £1 million or more, with a further 5% surpassing £10 million, figures far above the national average.

Coral Horn, founder of the EVAS, said: “This proves what we’ve always known. There’s a huge, untapped potential in women-led businesses. These figures show that when given the opportunity and support, women scale, succeed, and lead with impact. The EVAS is proud to be bucking the trend and championing women who are doing just that.”

Finalists will now take part in interviews with an independent judging panel and a public vote, all supported by the energetic #EVAS2025 social media campaign. As part of the awards programme, they will also be invited to participate in an exclusive House of Commons reception, where they’ll connect with fellow finalists, past winners, and influential business leaders.

The awards will culminate in a spectacular ceremony on Friday, September 26, held in the iconic Empress Ballroom at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, a night dedicated to celebrating women who lead with purpose, passion and vision. The evening will also include the presentation of the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award, honouring one woman’s extraordinary impact and leadership.

To view the full list of 2025 finalists and discover more about this year’s celebration, visit: www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk