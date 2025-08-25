History made by Lisburn woman's rugby team

Following a successful 2024/25 season Lisburn Women's Rugby is delighted to have been promoted to the top tier of women's rugby in Ulster.

Last season saw the women from Lisburn top Phase 2 of Championship A following some barn-storming performances post-Xmas, most notably the final match vs Virginia to finish top of the pile.

Not only were results positive but the style of rugby proved entertaining such that home crowds noticeably increased on a weekly basis.

The final game of the season saw the squad clinch their first piece of silverware travelling to Rainey and playing against a spirited home side and travel back to Eglinton Road with the Suzanne Fleming Shield.

The season didn't finish there as the weekend of May 16 with the squads first Tour to Edinburgh, taking in the Ulster v Edinburgh game on the Friday night before taking to the field on the Saturday afternoon vs a Corstorphine Cougars/Edinburgh Select side, with Lisburn winning 47-31.

With respect to the new season the club is delighted to be embarking on an historic season in 2025/26, the first time the wome'ns side has ever competed at the top level in Ulster, More exciting developments include the addition of two female coaches, Khloe 'Bear' Millar as assistant coach and Sarah Bowman as S&C coach to supplement experienced head coach John Kennedy and existing assistant David Huggan.

The side will once again be captained ny Jessica Wray who posted an impressive year in 2024/25 with her on-field performances and leadership instrumental in the achievements of her squad.

The imminent completion of a bespoke female-only changing space, a first in the area, and club gym are important steps in the clubs development and growth as it continues to build a strong and sustainable womens rugby programme in Lisburn.

With this in mind the club continues its campaign to recruit players of any and all experience who have ambitions to play Premiership rugby in Ulster as we aim to be the number one destination in the area for women to play the game.

Info can be found via social media pages on Facebook and Instagram @lisburnrfe @lisburnwomensrugby or via emailing [email protected]

