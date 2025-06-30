HomesNI property hotlist: Five of the most exclusive properties brought to the market in June

As summer kicks into gear, HomesNI.com, Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing property portal, is excited to unveil its June Hotlist - featuring five standout properties making waves this month.

Whether you’re a football fan, an outdoor lover, or someone who appreciates heritage charm blended with modern style, HomesNI has carefully selected a diverse mix of homes with stunning views, character, and contemporary flair. These exceptional properties are guaranteed to inspire your next move.

(1) 49 Main Road, Portavogie, Newtownards

First up on the HomesNI Hotlist and located in the heart of Portavogie, 49 Main Road is a beautifully finished detached home that blends warmth, charm, and contemporary luxury. With five spacious bedrooms, a bespoke kitchen, and stylish sunroom, it’s designed for modern family life and entertaining.

But instead of ‘Location, Location, Location’, perhaps it’s ‘Formation, Formation, Formation’ with the real showstopper being your very own 3G football pitch! Built to FA standards, this property ticks all the boxes for future pros, weekend warriors, or five-a-side family tournaments.

Add in a dog spa, garden room, garage, and extensive outdoor space, and you’ve got a dream home with serious personality. Rarely does a property like this hit the market! Early viewing with John Minnis Estate Agents is a must.

Agent: John Minnis Estate Agents

(2) 10 Shimna Vale, Newcastle

Welcome to 10 Shimna Vale, a bright and beautiful four-bedroom detached property, just a short walk from the heart of Newcastle. On the market with Property Directions, this home is bursting with charm and has been lovingly renovated with a new roof, sleek kitchen and modern bathroom.

A sun-soaked, south-facing garden offers incredible views of the Mourne Mountains - while a fantastic new garden room, with bathroom, offers the perfect opportunity for a home office, gym or creative studio. Stylish, spacious, and full of potential, this is one you won’t want to miss.

Agent: Property Directions

(3) 86 Old Lurgan Road, Portadown

Next on the HomesNI hot list - step into the charm of a bygone era at 86 Old Lurgan Road, a beautifully restored late-1800s period home with a stylish modern twist. Currently for sale with Hannath, this stunning three-bed property boasts high ceilings, original fireplaces, and a handcrafted staircase, blending timeless character with contemporary comfort. Enjoy two inviting reception rooms, a sleek four-piece bathroom, and a spacious kitchen ideal for family dining.

Set behind electric gates with mature gardens, a large garage, and excellent privacy, it’s perfectly located near top schools and amenities. A rare chance to own a piece of local history - full of warmth, space, and unmistakable charm.

Don’t miss out, contact Hannath Estate Agents, in Portadown for more details and to arrange a viewing.

Agent: Hannath Estate Agents.

(4) Hunters Corner, Glenavy Road, Lisburn

Step into luxury with this stunning Glenavy Road family home, offering around 3,000 sq ft of beautifully designed space just minutes from Lisburn city centre. On the market with Dalzell Property, this five double-bedroom home features a sleek open-plan kitchen and dining area, but the real showstoppers are the incredible outdoor heated swimming pool and a unique three-person infra-red sauna that brings the spa experience right to your doorstep.

Combined with smart tech, a detached garage, and a fully enclosed garden, this home is the ultimate blend of comfort, style, and wellness.

Agent: Dalzell Property, Lisburn

(5) 11 Bucks Head Road, Downpatrick

Last but not least on our HomesNI hotlist, discover peaceful living with stunning panoramic views in this recently renovated five-bedroom detached bungalow on the Bucks Head Road, currently on the market with Quinns Estate Agents. Nestled on an elevated site just minutes from Downpatrick and Newcastle and blends modern comfort with tranquil countryside charm.

Enjoy a spacious lounge with stove, a brand-new kitchen and dining area, and a beautifully landscaped garden perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The detached garage/store/annex offers exciting potential - ideal for a home office or even an Air B&B conversion (subject to approvals).

With ample parking and breathtaking views of the Mourne Mountains and Dromara Hills, this exceptional family home must be seen to be fully appreciated!

Agent: Quinn Estate Agents

