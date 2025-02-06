HomesNI property spotlight

Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing property portal, HomesNI, highlights five of the most exclusive homes to hit the market in January 2025, kicking off the new year with an exciting range of top-tier properties

1. Salt & Bark

First up, a charming five-bed family property in the picturesque village of Helen’s Bay, currently on the market with Rodgers & Browne. Laced with history and dating back to 1856, this period home was originally owned by the gardener of Lord and Lady Dufferin.

Affectionately known as ‘Salt & Bark’, due to being surrounded by mature trees and its proximity to the coastline, its perfect for those seeking a serene retreat. With high ceilings and floor to ceiling windows, the property has been painstakingly restored and extended - seamlessly blending its rich Irish heritage with modern elegance.

Photo Caption: Pond Park Road, Lisburn.

Wonderfully secluded in a peaceful and semi-rural setting, yet just minutes away from Belfast City Airport and the city itself, it’s no wonder this property has found its way into HomesNI’s January Hotlist.

2. Darling Street

An iconic and beautiful piece of Enniskillen’s history, this unique property is spread across four floors, boasting five bedrooms, three reception rooms and three bathrooms.

Photo Caption: ‘Wyncroft’, Warren Road, Donaghadee.

Darling Street has just entered the market with McGovern Estate Agents and is a true masterpiece in design with stand-out and enviable features including its very own library on the ground floor, original stain glass windows and solid pitch pine Victorian floorboards throughout.

3. Ard Na Mara

Ard Na Mara is an exceptional detached home offering breathtaking panoramas of the Irish Sea and the charming coastal town of Newcastle. Presented by Lindsay Graham, this stunning property is nestled in a highly sought-after location, offering luxurious coastal living on a private, elevated site.

Photo Caption: ‘Darling Street’, Enniskillen.

Featuring five spacious bedrooms, including three with ensuites, a stylish family bathroom, and generously proportioned sitting and living areas with an external balcony and expansive windows that flood the space with natural light.

The separate open-plan dining area and high-tech luxury kitchen further enhances the home's elegant design. Outside, a beautifully decked area and patio lead to elevated gardens, while an integral double garage and ample parking at the front and rear provide practicality without compromising on style. A dream home for sea lovers, Ard Na Mara perfectly blends sophistication, comfort, and breathtaking surroundings.

4. Pond Park Road

Photo Caption: ‘Ard Na Mara’, Seacliff Close, Newcastle.

Next on our January hotlist is a stunning four-bed detached family home in Lisburn, currently on the market with Shooter Property Services. This exceptional property boasts striking modern finishes and a spacious open-plan design, perfect for comfortable and relaxed living. High-quality fixtures and fittings can be found throughout, enhancing its stylish and contemporary appeal.

Outside, beautifully landscaped gardens surround the home, leading to a large, detached garage and ample parking. Conveniently located with easy access to Belfast, it’s an ideal choice for commuters. Plus, for those looking to expand, full planning permission is already in place for a fifth-bedroom extension—offering even more potential for the future.

5. Wyncroft

Last but definitely not least, the HomesNI January hotlist features Wyncroft, an impressive six-bedroom period property on the sought-after Warren Road in Donaghadee.

Brought to the market by Ulster Property Sales, this beautifully updated home combines classic charm with a modern twist, preserving many original features while offering high-end finishes throughout. With 3,600 square feet of living space, Wyncroft sits on a private plot and offers stunning sea views that truly enhance its appeal.

Photo Caption: ‘Salt & Bark’, Craigdarragh Road, Helen’s Bay.

The sweeping driveway with electric gates adds an extra layer of privacy and security, and it’s just a short walk to the bustling town centre. A truly exceptional property, Wyncroft offers the perfect blend of period elegance and modern comfort, making it a must-see for those seeking something special.

Trusted by Estate Agents, HomesNI.com is the best place to search for your new home to buy or to rent in Northern Ireland. Your New Home is where the Heart is.