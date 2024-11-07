Honeyford calls for a vibrant and thriving rejuvenation of Lisburn’s Bow Street
The Lagan Valley MLA was speaking in the Assembly on an Alliance motion calling on the Minister of the Economy to produce a comprehensive strategy to rejuvenate high streets and town centres.
“I believe we need to reshape and repurpose our town centres to create vibrant, regenerative, sustainable centres that are thriving and inclusive, where everyone gets to play and no one is excluded." he said.
“Thinking of my own town, I have watched Bow Street in Lisburn slowly decline in the past 20-plus years, with bad decisions taken at a political level that have failed our high street. But I want to look forward at solutions to change that.
“Within this reshaping, we need good urban design that encourages people to live in our town centres, so our centres can become living spaces and city-centre living sits alongside retail and hospitality."
Another of Mr Honeyford’s key suggestions involved Lisburn’s Theatre and Arts Centre.
“In Lisburn, the Theatre and Arts Centre are completely disconnected from the city centre. If we continue to separate every function out then our high streets will continue to decline.
“This needs to change and both should be relocated to Bow Street, acting as a catalyst, encouraging others to follow and starting a regeneration of the centre.
“The days of viewing our high streets as solely economic spaces are over. We need to transform and reimagine our town centres so they contribute not only to economic growth but also provide opportunities for everyone.”