Hospitality tech provider shares Easter insight after travel demand for 2025 surged by over 250%

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With ‘Cheap Easter weekend breaks UK’ being the most googled search term this Easter – surging over 250% in the lead up to the bank holiday weekend – a hotel technology provider is encouraging hoteliers to rethink their approach around the holiday to maximise revenue.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data from Google Trends shows how Easter holiday interest has steadily grown over the past two decades, now sitting 27% higher than summer holidays and a significant 75% above Christmas holidays.

Net Affinity, which provides technology and marketing solutions for hoteliers across the UK and Ireland, believes this shift presents a clear opportunity for the hospitality sector to build robust seasonal strategies for 2026 and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Cotter, Founder and Managing Director of Net Affinity, said:“Easter searches start as early as the autumn midterm, and the interest only builds from there. That gives hoteliers a valuable window to plan, optimise and promote Easter content well in advance.”

Net Affinity | Easter Travel Trends 2025

With demand for bookings sharply rising up to 8 to 12 weeks before Easter, hoteliers should consider intensifying their marketing campaigns across owned channels by:

● Promoting offers on their websites and social media with bright, seasonal visuals

● Sending targeted email campaigns to previous guests

● Using popular hashtags like #EasterGetaway and #SpringEscape to increase reach

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotels that saw the most engagement in 2025 didn’t just offer a room – they curated experience-led promotions, from family-friendly packages and chocolate welcome treats to egg hunts and craft sessions. Even if a venue’s focus isn’t on families, having content live early can support both SEO and bookings.

William continued: “The steady rise in Easter travel searches is no surprise to us – it reflects a wider shift in guest behaviour and booking patterns. Holidaymakers look for meaningful getaways that don't necessarily have to be part of the usual summer calendar.

“At Net Affinity, we collaborate closely with our hotel partners so that they're able to anticipate these trends and bridge them over into actionable strategies. The key is timing – crafting seasonal copy in advance, establishing organic visibility and having the booking engine preloaded with promotions well in advance of the curve. With the right tools and the right timing, hoteliers can turn Easter into a standout moment for both revenue and guest loyalty.”