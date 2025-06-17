Host a Builders’ Tea and raise funds for life-saving skin cancer detection

Action Cancer, Northern Ireland’s leading local cancer charity, is calling on construction and property companies across Northern Ireland to host a Builders’ Tea during July or August in support of its award-winning Skin Cancer Detection Service.

The campaign, launched in partnership with Hagan Homes, encourages companies to choose one Friday morning over the summer months to bring their teams together for a tea break and raise vital funds.

With construction workers at significantly higher risk of skin cancer due to prolonged outdoor exposure, this initiative offers a chance for companies to come together over a cup of tea and support a campaign that combines fundraising with raising awareness.

Each participating company will receive a Builders’ Tea pack, including a tea chest from local brand Thompson’s Punjana and biscuits generously provided by SuperValu.

L–R: Francis Marks from MCA Building and Joinery Contractors; Andrea Beattie from Hagan Homes and Christopher Corbett from Action Cancer.

All funds raised will directly support Action Cancer’s Skin Cancer Detection Service, which offers free appointments with specialist nurses for anyone aged 18 or over with a concerning mole or lesion. If the campaign reaches its combined fundraising target of £5,000, it will fund 40 potentially life-saving skin cancer detection appointments for people across Northern Ireland.

The campaign also aims to promote sun safety awareness within the construction industry, encouraging men and women to wear SPF 30, or preferably SPF 50, as it provides far better protection for outdoor workers, and regularly check their skin for any changes. In Northern Ireland, seven people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day, and many cases could be prevented through proper sun protection and early detection.

Jim Burke, Managing Director of Hagan Homes, said: “We are incredibly proud to support this important initiative from Action Cancer. As a local homebuilder, we recognise the unique risks construction workers face from prolonged sun exposure. By coming together for a simple tea break, companies can help fund vital skin cancer detection services that have the potential to save lives. It's a small gesture that can have a big impact.

To register your interest and receive your free Host a Builders’ Tea pack, please email Christopher Corbett at [email protected].

In addition to its Skin Cancer Detection Service, Action Cancer provides a wide range of support, including health checks, breast screening, therapeutic services and its Big Bus mobile detection unit, supported by SuperValu, Centra, and their network of local independent retailers.