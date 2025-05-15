How can boat owners help prevent the spread of invasive species?
The Zebra mussel first arrived in Northern Ireland in 1994 and is only 3-4cm long. As a filter feeder these mussels clarify the water causing increased plant and algae growth as more sunlight reaches further down into the water.
This can make boating less navigable and can have a harmful effect on fish, as decomposing algae can reduce oxygen levels in the water. Algae can attach to NI Water intakes, reducing the rate at which water can be abstracted.
Therefore, preventing the spread of these mussels to other NI Water reservoirs or waterbodies is extremely important. This will ensure reliability of water supply from NI Water water treatment works. Further information about all local invasive species is available via https://invasivespeciesni.co.uk/
If you use a boat, kayak, canoe, jet-ski or go fishing on inland waters, follow these steps below to prevent their spread:
- Check: Check your boat, equipment, clothing and footwear for dirt, aquatic species or plant leaves – remove any of these and leave at the site where you found them
- Clean: Clean your boat, equipment, clothing and footwear as soon as you are finished boating. To do this use hot water and do not forget to clean ropes, bilges, inside your boat and any areas that are hard to access.
- Dry: Dry and drain all parts of your boat, trailer, equipment, clothing and footwear before driving off. You should allow these to air dry for at least 48 hours.
NI Water catchment officer Kerry Morris said: “Invasive species are a priority for NI Water as they can prey on or outcompete our native plants and wildlife but they can also affect the quality of our raw water sources.
“NI Water is an industry leader when it comes to tackling invasive species and our teams are committed to tackling all sorts to invasives to help control the spread of Invasive Non-Native Species (INNS) through annual removal of invasives such as laurel from our land at Silent Valley and wash stations at all our reservoir sites.
“There are also lots of things the public can do to help us protect our water sources, including important steps such as cleaning your boots before walking in new areas and washing down watercraft and angling kits before and after use. This is needed because you could unintentionally be harbouring an invasive hitchhiker which can then spread to a new area! Always remember to check, clean and dry.”