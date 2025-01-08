How to protect your home from leaks and bursts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the Met Office predicting lows of up to -7 degrees this evening, NI Water would like to remind customers of some small things they can do to protect their pipes and properties from leaks and bursts.

Keep your home heated with a thermostat, insulate your pipes, open doors to allow warm air to circulate to unheated areas of your home and know where your stop valve is located in the event of a leak.

NI Water education officer Anna Killen said: “When a pipe bursts in freezing weather, it’s similar to a frozen bottle of water cracking because the water expands as it freezes, putting pressure on the pipe and causing it to break. This might lead to a burst and possible flooding inside your home which can have a devasting impact on your property and belongings. A few simple steps can go a long way to help avoid this.”

NI Water’s top tips include:

Jace McCabe, Cienna McCabe and Jack Killen encourage everyone to use a NI Water stop valve tag to help you locate your stop valve more easily should you need to in the event of a burst.

Check your inside stop valve - Check to ensure it can be opened and closed easily in the event of a leak. Most can be found under your kitchen sink but could also be located under the stairs or in the downstairs toilet. Also check everyone in the house knows where the stop valve is located and how to turn it off. Receive a free stop tap tag by completing NI Water’s online water audit at www.getwaterfit.co.uk

More helpful advice and tips are available on NI Water’s website at www.niwater.com/winter-proof-your-home/