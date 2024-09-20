Hughes Insurance introduces community fund for local initiatives
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Amongst the first selected recipients are Little Acorns Nursery, Downpatrick, awarded £300 to purchase essential supplies, Bangor FC, who received £500 to purchase new football kits, and the Hedgehog Rescue Centre which received £200 in funding to match funds raised by a Hughes Insurance employee.
Alison Strain at Little Acorns Nursery expressed gratitude for the support, noting the impact during a challenging time for funding. Alison said, “We are extremely grateful to Hughes Insurance for its generous donation. We are a small rural preschool, and in the face of ongoing funding cuts, every contribution we receive is vital and makes a tremendous difference to our operations. This support will be directly applied to purchasing essential supplies that are crucial for the daily needs and development of our children, helping us to continue providing high-quality care and education for the next generation.”
Alongside the Downpatrick and Bangor communities, the fund has been allocated to several other initiatives across Northern Ireland