Hughes Insurance introduces community fund for local initiatives

By Sarah McCabe
Contributor
Published 20th Sep 2024, 16:26 BST
Hughes Insurance has announced the launch of its Community Fund, designed to support community-driven projects that create positive and sustainable impact across Northern Ireland. A funding pot of £24,000 will be distributed throughout 2024 with initial funding now awarded across ten organisations. The selection was made based on the recommendations of Hughes Insurance employees, who submitted applications to provide funding to the groups and organisations that bring meaning to their own communities.

Amongst the first selected recipients are Little Acorns Nursery, Downpatrick, awarded £300 to purchase essential supplies, Bangor FC, who received £500 to purchase new football kits, and the Hedgehog Rescue Centre which received £200 in funding to match funds raised by a Hughes Insurance employee.

Alison Strain at Little Acorns Nursery expressed gratitude for the support, noting the impact during a challenging time for funding. Alison said, “We are extremely grateful to Hughes Insurance for its generous donation. We are a small rural preschool, and in the face of ongoing funding cuts, every contribution we receive is vital and makes a tremendous difference to our operations. This support will be directly applied to purchasing essential supplies that are crucial for the daily needs and development of our children, helping us to continue providing high-quality care and education for the next generation.”

Alongside the Downpatrick and Bangor communities, the fund has been allocated to several other initiatives across Northern Ireland