Hundreds of pounds scammed from Irish sports fans

A Freedom of Information request has revealed that the Police Service of Northern Ireland recorded four ticket fraud reports, related to sporting events, over the past four years.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 2021 and 2024, more than £300 was taken.

Most victims were male and aged either 20 to 29, or 30 to 39.

Jessica Nimmo, from Harlow Leisurezone, who conducted the Freedom of Information Request, said: “This year has been huge for sport, with not just the Olympics, but also the Euros, and the usual yearly events such as Wimbledon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most victims were male and aged either 20 to 29, or 30 to 39.

“Just as we’ve seen with Taylor Swift and Oasis this year, supporters of sports are always keen to witness events live and cheer on their favourites.

“But unfortunately, with a limited number of seats, and escalating prices, people sometimes let down their guard to try and secure a great deal, often resulting in scams.

“Our advice is to always remain vigilant when buying anything online, especially things with a limited quantity, like tickets for a football game.

“With the pressure of knowing only limited numbers of tickets are available to purchase, it can very easily cloud our judgement, so remember to take a breath, step back, and remember, if it seems too good to be true, it usually is.”