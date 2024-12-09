ICC Belfast wins the treble

ICC Belfast has picked up its third major international award of the year, in the face of competition from some of the biggest and best known exhibition and convention venues around the world. The latest win recognises the Belfast venue’s outstanding event technology.

In May, ICC Belfast triumphed at the global Eventex awards, alongside entrants from 62 countries and celebrating events such as One Young World, Cyber UK and events by brands including Disney, Toyota and Porsche. ICC Belfast took gold in the global Convention Centre category.

In June, ICC Belfast picked up the top prize in the micebook awards as Best UK Event Venue, up against centres including ACC Liverpool and Tobacco Dock.

And for the treble, at this month’s Event Technology Awards, ICC Belfast has picked up one of the top prizes for ‘Most Innovative and High-tech Venue’.

Iain Bell, Acting Chief Executive of ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall said: “Independent judging panels are consistently recognising ICC Belfast’s excellence, achievements, and innovation: we can confidently say that it’s an internationally competitive venue. ICC Belfast is now being selected from among the best offerings across the world of conferences and events.

“Technology can make or break the event experience, and we are proud to have some of the best in the business leading our innovative in-house team, delivering exceptional technology experiences for huge global event clients.

“This has been a momentous year for ICC Belfast: in addition to these industry awards, our hospitality team have also achieved a globally recognised certification for sustainable event management (ISO20121). We are the only venue in Northern Ireland to hold this accreditation and one of only a handful across the island of Ireland. A key part of this commitment is our focus on local sourcing, supporting a long list of Northern Ireland producers, growers and suppliers.

“When ICC Belfast wins, we all stand to win. While this trio of recent wins is truly tremendous for the venue, it’s also a huge boost for the city and the region. As the landmark convention centre in the heart of the city, ICC Belfast plays a vital role in driving the economy. When international events choose Belfast as their host destination, tourism, hospitality, culture and jobs all benefit. It’s fantastic to end this award-winning year on a high.”

Business events generate £30million for the Northern Ireland economy and directly support hotels, bars, restaurants and transport providers, as well as the many local farmers and producers who supply the food and beverages served at ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall.

The Integrated Strategy for Business Events in Northern Ireland launched in 2022 seeks to double the number of international conferences hosted annually and attract three times the number of delegates from the UK and Ireland by 2030.