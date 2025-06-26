IFEX moves to Eikon for 2026

IFEX, Northern Ireland’s flagship foodservice, hospitality and retail trade event, will return from 24 - 26 February 2026 at a new home – the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.

The move to Northern Ireland’s largest exhibition venue marks a significant step forward in the continued growth of the biennial event, providing a larger, more versatile setting to accommodate expanded features, increased exhibitor numbers, and enhanced visitor experiences. With a history spanning over 50 years, IFEX remains a vital platform to source new products, discover emerging technologies, learn from industry experts and network with industry peers across the hospitality, foodservice, and retail sectors.

Organised by 365 Events Ltd, IFEX 2026 is set to be the biggest edition of the show to date. The new venue will allow organisers to house more features under one roof, including an enlarged exhibition area, multiple demonstration and competition theatres, and a significantly expanded skills hub. The 2026 event is expected to attract an increased number of both returning and first-time exhibitors, presenting a broad range of companies from across the foodservice, hospitality, retail and technology sectors showcasing their innovations, services and solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the industry.

Skills development continues to be a major pillar of the show, with IFEX 2026 placing greater emphasis on nurturing talent across the hospitality and foodservice sectors. The much-anticipated Salon Culinaire will return with competitions in both Live Theatre and the Skills Hub, and imaginative creations in Edible Art. The Great Taste Market will also showcase award-winning producers and artisan excellence.

Sean Owens, IFEX Salon Culinaire Director, Toby Wand, Managing Director of 365 Events and Shona Ayre, Sales and Business Development Executive at Eikon

At the heart of the 2026 programme will be a brand-new feature, The IFEX Kitchen Live! Featuring celebrated chefs from across the island of Ireland, this exciting addition will showcase live cooking demonstrations combined with engaging interviews, giving visitors the chance to watch and hear from top culinary talent.

Speaking about the growth of the event and the new venue, Toby Wand, Managing Director of 365 Events Ltd, said: “IFEX has long played a role in supporting NI’s hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. With the closure of the Titanic Exhibition Centre, which was IFEX’s home for many years, this move to the Eikon Centre gives us a larger footprint and allows us to add significant value for both exhibitors and visitors. The extra space means we can introduce new content, competitions and welcome new exhibitors, making IFEX 2026 our most ambitious event yet.

“Skills remain at the heart of the show, and we’re proud to continue championing the exceptional talent that drives this industry forward.”

Theresa Morrissey, Group Executive Director, RUAS, comments: “We’re delighted to welcome IFEX for 2026. The Eikon Centre has been designed to host high-calibre trade events, and we’re confident the expanded space and excellent facilities will provide an outstanding platform for IFEX to continue its growth. The venue offers over 4,000 free parking spaces and strong transport links, making it ideally suited for a show of this scale.”

Backed by industry bodies, IFEX 2026 has widespread support from Hospitality Ulster, Retail NI, NI Food to Go, FSB NI, NI Hotels Federation and the Guild of Fine Food, among others. This industry endorsement underscores the importance of IFEX as a key driver of industry engagement, innovation, and long-term sector development.

Confirmed exhibitors include Henderson Group, Sysco, Britvic Aqua Libra, Meadow Vale Foods, Smedes, AIB Merchant Services, Unox, Craft Training, Coffology Ireland, Nic Ice and Spice of Life.

Emma Armstrong, Marketing Manager at Henderson Foodservice adds: “As a longstanding supporter and exhibitor at IFEX, we’re excited to see the show evolve and move to the Eikon Centre – a venue that reflects its growing stature. IFEX is a key platform for Henderson Foodservice to launch new brands, innovation, and showcase our range in action with live demos by our Business Development Chef. It’s where we highlight our valued suppliers and passionate team, all while connecting directly with our customers. We’re proud to support IFEX and look forward to an even bigger and better 2026.”

As anticipation builds for its return, IFEX 2026 is already experiencing strong interest from exhibitors and sponsors, with demand expected to exceed previous years. For those looking to secure premium positions or be included in the show’s promotional campaign, early booking is advised.

For more information, visit www.ifexexhibition.co.uk or follow @IFEX_NI on social media.