Imagination, music and family fun in Coleraine this Saturday

Coleraine town centre is the place to be this Saturday (2nd August) as Coleraine BID rolls out another fun-filled day of free activities, live entertainment, and creative experiences for families, children and visitors of all ages.

The day kicks off at 11.15am with Imagination Station – Make Your Own Stories, a special Imagination Storytime session at Coleraine Library as part of the Big Summer Read. Families are invited to come along and leave reality behind for a world of storytelling magic and creativity.

From 12 noon to 3pm, the Event Space will host an inflatable obstacle course, where kids can bounce and climb their way through the action – all completely free of charge.

Music lovers will be spoiled for choice with DJ Triggs spinning the latest hits in The Diamond from 1pm to 4pm, creating a lively atmosphere perfect for dancing in the streets.

The talented Iconic Dance will be hitting the streets from 1.30pm with flips, tricks, and dynamic freestyle performances.

Pop fans can catch Eoghan Quigg, former X Factor finalist and local favourite, performing live in Kingsgate Street from 2pm to 3pm.

Jigsaw Farm will also be in town from 1pm to 3pm, bringing their friendly animals for an interactive meet-and-greet experience that children (and adults) will love.

And the entertainment doesn’t stop there! Cheerleading and street dance performances will wow the crowds throughout the afternoon, with:

Nemesis Cheer will be bringing high-energy routines from 1pm, and

All activities are free, so what's stopping you? Come along to Coleraine this Saturday!