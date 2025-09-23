Starting bright and early from 9am at South Lake Leisure Centre and spinning into the evening until 9pm, the event saw participants take to the bikes for 30-minute intervals throughout the day, with support and cheers from the patrons and staff of the leisure centre!

The day was packed with good vibes, lots of energy, and everyone coming together to make a positive impact.

Reflecting on the energetic day, Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Jessica Johnston, said:

“It was inspiring to see so many people come together for such a worthy cause. Pretty ‘n Pink does incredible work supporting those affected by breast cancer in our area, and I’m so proud to have hosted this event in support of a charity very close to my heart.

“Thanks to everyone who took part, donated, or cheered from the sidelines - your generosity is truly appreciated!”

All funds raised will support Pretty ‘n Pink, Northern Ireland’s largest breast cancer charity, with a branch in Portadown, which provides essential emotional, financial, and practical support to individuals and families facing breast cancer diagnoses.

To learn more about the work of Pretty ‘n Pink, visit: https://prettynpink.org/.

1 . Charity spinathon Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Jessica Johnston’s charity spinathon raised an incredible £1,900 for local charity Pretty ‘n Pink. Photo: Submitted

2 . Charity spinathon Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Jessica Johnston pictured with Pretty ‘n Pink charity representatives Leanne Rooney and Judith Cassells at her charity spinathon. Photo: Submitted

3 . Charity spinathon Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Stephen Moutray hands over his donation to Deputy Lord Mayor’s charity spinathon for Pretty ‘n Pink. Photo: Submitted