In 13 pictures: Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's Deputy Lord Mayor’s charity spinathon at South Lake Leisure Centre raises vital funds for Pretty ‘n Pink

By Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 11:08 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 11:36 BST
Wheels were spinning for a good cause on Friday, September 19 as Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council's Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Jessica Johnston’s charity spinathon helped raise an incredible £1,900 for local charity Pretty ‘n Pink.

Starting bright and early from 9am at South Lake Leisure Centre and spinning into the evening until 9pm, the event saw participants take to the bikes for 30-minute intervals throughout the day, with support and cheers from the patrons and staff of the leisure centre!

The day was packed with good vibes, lots of energy, and everyone coming together to make a positive impact.

Reflecting on the energetic day, Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Jessica Johnston, said:

“It was inspiring to see so many people come together for such a worthy cause. Pretty ‘n Pink does incredible work supporting those affected by breast cancer in our area, and I’m so proud to have hosted this event in support of a charity very close to my heart.

“Thanks to everyone who took part, donated, or cheered from the sidelines - your generosity is truly appreciated!”

All funds raised will support Pretty ‘n Pink, Northern Ireland’s largest breast cancer charity, with a branch in Portadown, which provides essential emotional, financial, and practical support to individuals and families facing breast cancer diagnoses.

To learn more about the work of Pretty ‘n Pink, visit: https://prettynpink.org/.

Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Jessica Johnston’s charity spinathon raised an incredible £1,900 for local charity Pretty ‘n Pink.

1. Charity spinathon

Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Jessica Johnston’s charity spinathon raised an incredible £1,900 for local charity Pretty ‘n Pink. Photo: Submitted

Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Jessica Johnston pictured with Pretty ‘n Pink charity representatives Leanne Rooney and Judith Cassells at her charity spinathon.

2. Charity spinathon

Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Jessica Johnston pictured with Pretty ‘n Pink charity representatives Leanne Rooney and Judith Cassells at her charity spinathon. Photo: Submitted

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Stephen Moutray hands over his donation to Deputy Lord Mayor’s charity spinathon for Pretty ‘n Pink.

3. Charity spinathon

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Stephen Moutray hands over his donation to Deputy Lord Mayor’s charity spinathon for Pretty ‘n Pink. Photo: Submitted

Council staff lend their support to Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Jessica Johnston’s charity spinathon.

4. Charity spinathon

Council staff lend their support to Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Jessica Johnston’s charity spinathon. Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Armagh CityBanbridgeSouth Lake Leisure CentreCraigavon
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice