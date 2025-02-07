In pictures: apprentices shine at SERC in Skillbuild competitions

Level 2 and Level 3 apprentices and traineeship students from Downpatrick and Newtownards Campuses travelled to SERC’s Lisburn Campus, which hosted the annual competition overseen by the Construction Industry Training Board. Nine different skills areas were tested, as students vied for top spots in Carpentry, Joinery, Cabinet Making, Bricklaying, Plastering, Plumbing, Electrical Installation, Wall and Floor Tiling and Fire and Security.

Francis Rice, Principal Lecturer, School of the Built Environment at SERC said, “We were delighted with the number of students who had put themselves forward for the Skillbuild Intercampus Competition this year.

“The competitions are designed to test each competitor on a range of knowledge and skills in their discipline against time and quality constraints. It is a balancing act, and the pressure is on each student to display what they know and what they can do and deliver on the day. There is also a bit of friendly rivalry in securing a win, not only for their employer, but also their campus of study and lecturer.

He added, “It was great this year to see more female apprentices competing in several areas, with one lifting first place in the fire and security competition. We also had competitors in the Wall and Floor Tiling competition - a first for SERC.”

Over lunch time, the competitors had the opportunity to engage with representatives from a range of trades who displayed the latest tools, products and workwear.

Certificates were presented to competitors who had been placed first, second and third, by Heather McKee, Deputy Principal Planning, Performance and Engagement at SERC, along with thousands of pounds worth of prizes donated by local trade businesses including, JP Corry, MacBlair, Howdens, Trust Buddy Tools, City Electrical Factors, Warmflow and Dennis Wilson of Glenavy who brought along representatives from Makita, OX Tools, CT1, Blue Steel Boots and Rothenberg Tools.

Francis concluded, “We would like to thank all the employers for supporting their apprentices, to the lecturing team for encouraging them to take part in the competition at SERC, and for the generous donations of prizes which will prove very useful to all those starting out on their careers, some of whom will go on to be self-employed.”

Following Skillbuild Intercampus Competitions at all the Further Education Colleges across Northern Ireland, the top ranked competitors from each discipline will go forward for the Skillbuild NI Regional Final, hosted by SERC’s Downpatrick Campus on Tuesday 20 May 2025.

