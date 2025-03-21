In pictures: Having a ball at Inver Park as football gets behind fostering

Foster families from the Northern Health and Social Care Trust enjoyed an evening to remember at the recent Larne and Coleraine game held at Inver Park.

As special guests on the night, they received complimentary tickets, mementos for all the children and young people, and an opportunity to meet the players afterwards.

Ahead of the game, both clubs used their social media platforms to share key messages about the difference fostering can make to the lives of children and young people.

Speaking afterwards, Julie Bell, the Northern Trust’s Head of Adoption and Foster Care, said: “This was a fantastic occasion for everyone involved and we are so grateful to both clubs for their enthusiasm, willingness and creativity in helping to raise the profile of fostering. We want to say a huge thank you to everyone involved for making it such a success and we’re looking forward to further collaborations in the future.

“On the night the players were so generous with their time, and the children were delighted to get to meet them and have a chance to get autographs and photographs.

“It was such a positive occasion for them and we can’t underestimate the difference an experience like this can make.”

Feedback from one of the young people who was there on the night helps to sum this up: “I want to say thank you for a great evening’s craic at the game. All of the players were gentlemen….they gave me lots of tips about football ….I would go every week and it’s a real inspiration for what I want to do in life.”

Foster care provides children and young people who cannot live with their birth families with a safe and loving home where they feel valued, respected, and cared for.

According to the most recent statistics there are over 3000 children and young people who are reliant on foster care in Northern Ireland. Every child deserves a stable home – a foster carer can offer that and make a positive impact.

If you’re interested in finding out more go to

adoptionandfostercare.hscni.net or call 0800 0720 137.

1 . An evening to remember Northern Trust foster carers pictured with Coleraine FC manager Dean Shiels and other club representatives. Photo: contributed

2 . An evening to remember Larne FC players show their support for fostering. Photo: Submitted

3 . An evening to remember Claire Boyd from the Northern Trust’s fostering team pictured with Coleraine FC Executive Chairman Henry Ross and foster carer Jonathan Kees. Henry’s grandparents dedicated over 30 years of their lives to fostering. Photo: Submitted