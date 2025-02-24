In pictures: Monkstown Village Initiatives receives King's Award for Voluntary Service

This esteemed award acknowledges the outstanding commitment of MVI’s volunteers, whose dedication has positively impacted the Greater Monkstown area and beyond for nearly 30 years.

Established in the early 1990s, from humble beginnings at the ‘Green Hut’, MVI has evolved into a cornerstone of the community. Now based at Monkstown Village Centre, MVI offers essential services including Youth Works Mentoring Programmes and drop-in sessions for young people. Their Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) programme, launched in 2010, provides crucial one-to-one mental health support.

Over the last five years, MVI has developed its Village Garden which provides outdoor wellbeing opportunities and offers a welcoming space for people from all backgrounds to find peace and connection. The garden featuring raised beds, polytunnels and seating areas, promotes both physical and mental health.

MVI also runs the Flourish group, which supports those over 60, providing dedicated activities to promote social engagement and wellbeing. In addition, the Upper Rooms at Monkstown Village Centre serve as meeting spaces for individuals and community organisations, with volunteers maintaining and overseeing the centre to ensure it remains open and accessible for a variety of community activities.

A team of 30 volunteers and six committee members support MVI’s work alongside two staff members. Many volunteers have been with the organisation since its beginning, exemplifying perseverance and community spirit. The impact of their work is evident across generations, as many who accessed its youth services are now parents, whose children are taking part in the same programmes.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said: "Monkstown Village Initiatives is a shining example of community spirit in action. For 30 years, their volunteers have provided essential support, improving mental health and fostering a sense of belonging. This well-deserved award is a testament to their unwavering dedication, and I congratulate everyone involved on this outstanding achievement."

Every day, millions of people across the UK are making a difference by volunteering. Each year, outstanding examples of this work are celebrated through the King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS). For more details on the Award visit kavs.dcms.gov.uk

1 . Celebration time The Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim and the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council present the Chairman of Monkstown Village Initiatives, Stephen Acheson and the Development Manager, Alan Johnston with the King’s Award Crystal and Citation Photo: Submitted

2 . Celebration time The Committee and Volunteers of Monkstown Village Initiatives Photo: Submitted

3 . Celebration time The Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey and King’s Award Assessor, Sandra Adair MBE are joined by the committee of MVI Photo: Submitted

4 . Celebration time Committee Members from MVI are greeted by the Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell KStJ Photo: Submitted