In pictures: Northern Regional College Magherafelt hosts inspiring Student Recognition Awards

The awards ceremony held in Magherafelt campus provided a special opportunity for the college community and industry partners to honour inspirational individuals who consistently go above and beyond.

This year’s event showcased the diversity and achievements of the student body, not only celebrating academic achievement but also remarkable personal growth, resilience and meaningful contributions to college life and the wider community.

Congratulating the award winners, Helen Hampsey, Assistant Curriculum Director of Northern Regional College said:

“We are proud to celebrate our students here in Magherafelt and across the College who show what can be achieved through determination, hard work and resilience. To welcome our students’ friends, family members, employers and lecturers to join us for the celebration and listen to the stories behind the awards was very heartwarming.

"From academic excellence to community impact, award recipients embody the values of our College. Congratulations to the award winners who are real role models to their peers and a credit to the College.”

The winners were:

Highest Achieving Student – Level 3 IT Winner: Georgia Archibald

Inspirational Student Award Winner: Daniel Murray Highly Commended: Courtney Stirrup, Abigail Vermanen, Aisling McGarry, Lesley Stewart, Nikola Zacharska

Kindness in College Award Winner: Kiera Lemon Highly Commended: Adam Martin, Kimberly Cotton, Danielle Purvis

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year – Level 3 Electrical & Electronics Engineering Winner: Aaron Maguire

Essential Skills Student of the Year Winner: Jennifer Bucek

