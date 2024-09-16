Inclusive work in Lisburn showcased to member of the Royal Family

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Gloucester visited the ‘Pocket Forest’ in Lisburn today (13th September) to see firsthand the inclusive work of Live Life Wellbeing Centre, Lisburn.

As a local social enterprise charity, the service provides day opportunities to local young adults aged 19 to 35 who have additional needs. The visit took place at the new Ballymacash Sports Academy facility in Lisburn South, which strives to provide facilities and services primarily for the benefit of the community.

Speaking about the visit facilitated by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Mayor Councillor Kurtis Dickson said: “It is fantastic to have Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Gloucester visit Lisburn and appreciate the inclusive work within our city. Through the work of community based organisations like Live Life Wellbeing Centre and Ballymacash Sports Academy, there are valuable local initiatives enhancing the inclusiveness of civic life.

“As a council we strive to shine a light on best practise. The Pocket Forest planned and planted by the young adults of Live Life Wellbeing Centre, offers a pleasant outdoor environment for everyone to enjoy gentle physical activity. It demonstrates true partnership working between two community organisations to promote healthier lifestyles, wellbeing and social inclusion.”

Council delegation and dignitaries with HRH The Duchess of Gloucester

At Ballymacash Sports Academy there is something for everyone. From physical activity in the form of walking through the Pocket Forest, to being part of a football team and the opportunity to create craft items or grow flowers and vegetables at the community allotment.

Philip Reain-Adair, Director of Services at Live Life Wellbeing Centre and Director at Ballymacash Sports Academy said: “We are always seeking opportunities for our participants to make meaningful contributions to the local community. We are honoured that The Duchess of Gloucester took time to visit us and learn more about the impact our day opportunities service is making to young people with additional needs.”

The Duchess of Gloucester was presented with gifts of clay pumpkins and clay flowers made by the young people she had the opportunity to meet in Lisburn.

David Burns, LCCC Chief Executive and champion for local community development concluded: “I commend these two organisations for working together to enhance the mental and physical wellbeing of residents of all abilities. Their sentiment is in keeping with our Lisburn and Castlereagh Community Plan, which is something we strive to deliver in partnership with the statutory, community and voluntary sectors. Together we can build better, stronger communities."