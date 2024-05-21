Infrastructure Minister questioned on upgrade to A1 by Dodds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Upper Bann DUP MLA Diane Dodds has again pressed the Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd during Ministerial Questions in the Assembly on progress on upgrading the A1:

“I met the Infrastructure Minister on this issue recently, accompanied by deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly," she said.

"Now that the Minister has received his capital allocation from the Budget I want to see what progress can be made. Almost three and a half years ago his predecessor Nichola Mallon described a two-year target for construction to begin, but there has been little evidence of any progress.

"More than 40 people have lost their lives on the road in the last two decades, while many others have been seriously injured, and DfI recognise the A1 upgrade as an important road safety project. Tens of thousands of vehicles travel the A1 every day, with it comprising the majority of the Northern Ireland element of the main Belfast-Dublin road.

"There are dozens of central reservation crossing points, with many right turns and junctions. In January 2021, a public inquiry recommended that 111 gaps should be closed, with right turns prevented from more than 20 side roads. Four new flyovers were also proposed.