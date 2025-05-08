Infrastructure Minister visits Lagan Valley Rural Transport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lagan Valley Rural Transport (LVRT) proudly welcomed the Minister for Infrastructure, Liz Kimmins MLA, on a special visit to mark 20 years of dedicated service to the local community.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since its establishment in 2005, LVRT has been a cornerstone of supporting the urban and rural community, providing accessible, affordable, and reliable transport services to residents across the Lagan Valley region. The Minister’s visit celebrated two decades of service and highlighted the vital role community transport plays in reducing isolation and improving wellbeing.

Chairperson Mark O’Neill added: "We are delighted to welcome Minister Kimmins and thank her for recognising the impact of our work over the past 20 years. This milestone reflects the passion of our staff, the dedication of our volunteers, and the strength of our partnerships across the community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During her time at LVRT, Minister Kimmins met with Chairperson Mark O’Neill, Manager Richard Dougherty, a service user, and our volunteer. The visit included discussions around the impact of community transport on the lives of local people.

Infrastructure Minister hears from Lagan Valley Rural Transport how the services make a difference to her daily life!

Minister Kimmins remarked: “Community transport services are a life-line to many. As well as offering the vital ability to travel for whatever reason it provides connection, community and accessibility. I congratulate Lagan Valley Transport on reaching this milestone and wish them all the best for the future.”

Manager Richard Dougherty said: "Community transport is about more than getting from A to B — it’s about connection, independence, and dignity. 'Connecting People, Connecting Communities' is at the heart of everything we do. In 2024/25, we’re proud to be helping even more people get out and about — attending appointments, visiting family, and taking part in community life once again."

The visit was a chance to reflect on two decades of service while looking ahead to an even more connected and inclusive future for the people of Lagan Valley.