Infrastructure Minister visits Lagan Valley Rural Transport
Since its establishment in 2005, LVRT has been a cornerstone of supporting the urban and rural community, providing accessible, affordable, and reliable transport services to residents across the Lagan Valley region. The Minister’s visit celebrated two decades of service and highlighted the vital role community transport plays in reducing isolation and improving wellbeing.
Chairperson Mark O’Neill added: "We are delighted to welcome Minister Kimmins and thank her for recognising the impact of our work over the past 20 years. This milestone reflects the passion of our staff, the dedication of our volunteers, and the strength of our partnerships across the community."
During her time at LVRT, Minister Kimmins met with Chairperson Mark O’Neill, Manager Richard Dougherty, a service user, and our volunteer. The visit included discussions around the impact of community transport on the lives of local people.
Minister Kimmins remarked: “Community transport services are a life-line to many. As well as offering the vital ability to travel for whatever reason it provides connection, community and accessibility. I congratulate Lagan Valley Transport on reaching this milestone and wish them all the best for the future.”
Manager Richard Dougherty said: "Community transport is about more than getting from A to B — it’s about connection, independence, and dignity. 'Connecting People, Connecting Communities' is at the heart of everything we do. In 2024/25, we’re proud to be helping even more people get out and about — attending appointments, visiting family, and taking part in community life once again."
The visit was a chance to reflect on two decades of service while looking ahead to an even more connected and inclusive future for the people of Lagan Valley.