Inspiring young lives celebrated at The King’s Trust Awards 2025

The King’s Trust Awards 2025, sponsored by TK Maxx and Homesense, lit up the Royal Festival Hall on June 26, honouring young people from across the UK and around the world who have overcome adversity to build brighter futures.

The glitzy event, hosted by Ant and Dec, featured celebrity presenters including Sir Gareth Southgate, Dame Joanna Lumley, Jamie Laing and Naomie Harris, who helped celebrate the achievements of this year’s winners. Among them was Harry, 23, who received the Homesense Young Achiever of the Year award.

He was greeted by actor, James Nelson Joyce, and comedian, Tom Davis on stage and recognised for overcoming significant personal challenges including losing his mum at a young age, homelessness and issues with his mental health. He has gone on to improve his confidence and leadership skills, which has seen him secure long-term employment and pursue his dream of becoming an outdoor instructor.

Harry commented on his award win: “Taking part in The King’s Trust programme was a turning point in my life. It gave me the confidence to step out of my comfort zone, connect with others, and build the skills I needed to pursue my dream career. I’ve gone from feeling lost to securing a sustainable job, and now I’m passionate about inspiring other young people. I understand the challenges they face and want to be part of the system that helps them succeed.”

On a night of heart felt stories and celebration, the event brought together an audience of 2,700, including the mentors and partners who supported each of the inspiring young people being recognised by the awards.

Since 2013, the partnership between TK Maxx and Homesense and The King’s Trust has supported more than 10,000 young people through education, training and employment programmes. And as proud headline sponsors of The King’s Trust Awards for the last ten years, TK Maxx and Homesense is delighted to continue to celebrate the achievements of all of the young people recognised last night.

“Harry’s journey is extraordinary,” said Deborah Dolce, spokesperson for TK Maxx and Homesense. “From facing unimaginable challenges to discovering his purpose and finding strength through the outdoors, he has shown what’s possible when we are given the right support and opportunities. He represents everything we celebrate in a Young Achiever – heart, curiosity and the determination to make a difference to his life. From all of us at TK Maxx and Homesense, a huge congratulations for everything he’s achieved. He really is a deserving winner."

A decade of impact and investment

A story of hope: Farzad, 26, from Belfast

Since 2013, TK Maxx and Homesense have funded initiatives that have helped thousands of young people – many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to gain skills, confidence and sustainable employment.

One of the most impactful initiatives supported by TK Maxx and Homesense is The King’s Trust’s ‘Get Into’ programme, which provides hands-on training and work experience. Over 2,200 young people have secured sustainable employment through this initiative in areas such as Retail, Buying, Distribution, and Loss Prevention – including support for young people from offending backgrounds. Impressively, over 80% of participants who complete the programme go on to secure long-term employment.

Since partnering with The King's Trust, TK Maxx and Homesense have also been fundraising to prepare young people aged 11-19 for life after school. As a result, The King’s Trust have supported over 7,600 young people to succeed in education since 2016, and until 6th July, customers can donate £1 in-store at TK Maxx and Homesense to further support and develop their wellbeing, skills for life and employment aspirations.

A story of hope: Farzad’s journey

One such success story is Farzad, 26, from Belfast. After coming to the UK as a refugee, Farzad faced homelessness and uncertainty. Despite these challenges, he completed a retail employability course delivered by TK Maxx through The King’s Trust and continues to inspire everyone on his team immensely.

“My time on the programme was difficult because I was homeless, but I began to feel hopeful again,” said Farzad. “TK Maxx and The King’s Trust supported me throughout and became advocates on my behalf. Their flexibility and understanding helped me stay focused on my goal of securing a job. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Farzad has now been employed at TK Maxx for over a year and continues to inspire others with his resilience and drive.

Find out more about The King’s Trust programmes here.