Intercampus wins at SERC Beauty Therapy Competition
Students from Bangor and Lisburn Campuses travelled to meet their counterparts at Downpatrick Campus, all bidding for wins for their course and Campus.
The students each had to complete a galvanic facial and a back massage, working to strict time constraints and professional standards. The competition was judged by local businesswoman, Fiona Parker, owner of Beautifia Spa and Beauty Salon in Newcastle.
First place went to Ellie Edgar (19), from Lisburn, a student at Lisburn Campus; Sophie Hill (28), from Holywood and Natalie Ritchie (18), from Kircubbin, both Bangor Campus, took joint second; and Downpatrick Campus student, Brenna Flynn (18), from Drumaness, took third place.
Judge, Fiona Parker said, “The judging process was particularly difficult as the professional standards displayed by all the students were so high. I was beyond impressed by their skills, their knowledge and their interaction with clients. I would be happy to have any one of them work as part of the team at Beautifia. I congratulate the winners and all the participants and wish them all the best with their studies and careers.”