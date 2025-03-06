Intercampus wins at SERC Beauty Therapy Competition

Level 3 Beauty Therapy and Level 3 Spa Therapy students at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) put their skills to the test in the annual Intercampus Beauty Therapy Competition.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students from Bangor and Lisburn Campuses travelled to meet their counterparts at Downpatrick Campus, all bidding for wins for their course and Campus.

The students each had to complete a galvanic facial and a back massage, working to strict time constraints and professional standards. The competition was judged by local businesswoman, Fiona Parker, owner of Beautifia Spa and Beauty Salon in Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First place went to Ellie Edgar (19), from Lisburn, a student at Lisburn Campus; Sophie Hill (28), from Holywood and Natalie Ritchie (18), from Kircubbin, both Bangor Campus, took joint second; and Downpatrick Campus student, Brenna Flynn (18), from Drumaness, took third place.

SERC Principal Lecturer Fiona Quinn (Right) with competition Judge, Fiona Parker (Left) and participants of the Intercampus Beauty & Spa Therapy Competition at SERC.

Judge, Fiona Parker said, “The judging process was particularly difficult as the professional standards displayed by all the students were so high. I was beyond impressed by their skills, their knowledge and their interaction with clients. I would be happy to have any one of them work as part of the team at Beautifia. I congratulate the winners and all the participants and wish them all the best with their studies and careers.”