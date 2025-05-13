International Revival Convention comes to Portadown

This weekend a Revival Convention takes place at the Faith Mission Camp and Conference Centre in Portadown from Thursday 15th - Sunday 18th May.

Spokesperson for the Convention stated "We are delighted this first annual Revival Convention is taking place in Portadown at the Faith Mission Centre. The theme for these meetings is "Raising an altar for the people of God". We are praying for revival across Ireland and it begins with God's people. We are delighted to have speakers from the United States and Northern Ireland preaching. These men have a burden for revival in the Churches of Northern Ireland and North America, and we are praying and expecting a great outpouring of God's Spirit this weekend. A team of young people are coming from the USA to assist with outreach and evangelism, and we have attendees coming from across Northern Ireland, England and Germany.

The Convention begins on Thursday 15th at 7.30pm with Welcome Service where the six preachers will introduce themselves and share their burden for the Conference. On Friday 16th at 8.00pm Rev Duane Russell from Donaghey Congregational, Cookstown will speak. On Saturday 17th there are four sessions, Rev John Treese at 10.30am will speak on the great Holiness Revival in the Atlantic provinces of Canada, which swept tens of thousands of souls in the Kingdom and share details for Revival Conference taking place there in 3-5 October, a large group from Northern Ireland are planning to travel to Canada for the Conference. At 11.30am Rev Brian Covert from North Carolina, 3.30pm Pastor Stephen Riddell from Lifeboat Fellowship in Dungannon and 7.30pm Rev John MacDonald from Nebraska will preach.

On Sunday 18th Convention speakers are participating in Church services across Northern Ireland. Lifeboat Fellowship (11am), Donaghey Congregational (11.30am), Portadown Independent Methodist (11.30am) and Ballymena Independent Methodist (11.30am), contact local Pastors for details. On Sunday afternoon Rev Chris Yaney from Missouri preaches at 3.30pm, at 8.15pm the after-church rally where the Rev John Treese from Virginia will be the Convention closing speaker. The final meeting will take place at the Faith Mission Centre, not as previously advertised at Portadown Christian Workers Union, we are grateful to the Portadown CWU for rescheduling their Sunday night service so a larger number of folks can attend the final service."

Faith Mission Camp and Conference Centre, 131 Mahon Road, Portadown, BT62 3SF

These meetings are interdenominational and open to all believers who have a burden for personal, church and national revival and take place at the Faith Mission Camp and Conference Centre, 131 Mahon Road, Portadown, BT62 3SF. Special times of prayer and singing by the Yaney family are scheduled throughout the weekend. Meals are available on Saturday and Sunday, for further details contact 07469 524 907 or email [email protected]