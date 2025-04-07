Ireland offers up to €84,000 to revitalise remote island communities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a bold move to breathe new life into its offshore communities, the Irish government is now offering grants of up to €84,000 (around £72,000) to individuals willing to relocate and renovate homes on some of the country’s most picturesque yet often overlooked islands.

Launched under the Our Living Islands policy, the initiative is part of a 10-year plan aimed at reversing decades of depopulation and disuse across 30 islands that are not connected to the mainland by bridges or causeways. These include well-known locations like Inis Mór, Inis Oírr, and Bere Island, among others.

At the heart of the programme is the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, which was previously available on the mainland but has now been extended to include eligible island properties.

Under the scheme:

Homeowners or buyers can receive up to €60,000 to refurbish vacant properties.

If a property is deemed derelict, the grant rises to €84,000.

The property must have been vacant for at least two years, and constructed before 2008.

It must become the applicant’s primary residence or a long-term rental property.

Officials hope the financial incentives will attract a new wave of residents whether Irish citizens seeking a return to rural roots, or foreign nationals enchanted by the tranquillity of island life. However, prospective applicants from outside the EU are reminded that purchasing property does not automatically grant the right to live in Ireland, and standard immigration rules still apply.

While the grants may sound enticing, island living comes with its own challenges limited transport links, weather-dependant access to services, and slower infrastructure development. Still, for those craving seclusion, natural beauty, and a strong sense of community, the offer could be a dream come true.

“This is not just about houses; it’s about rebuilding communities,” said Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys. “We want these islands to be vibrant, thriving places to live and work.”

Applications are handled through local authorities, and interested parties are encouraged to explore eligibility requirements via the Irish government’s official website.

For more information, visit: www.gov.ie/en/policy-information/a7188-our-living-islands