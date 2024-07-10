Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Irish Revival Convention is taking place in County Fermanagh and Mid-Ulster

The Irish Revival Convention commences this weekend. The first week of Revival Convention starts this Saturday 13th July and continues till Sunday 21st July in Archdale Hall, Baragh Road, Ballinamallard in Co. Fermanagh.

Convention convenor, Rev John Treese from Virginia, USA stated “we are thrilled to return to Fermanagh & Tyrone, and continue the work and vision of William McClintock, Rev Leonard Ravenhill and Rev Duncan Campbell for a genuine move of God in revival in Ireland. The Revival Convention formerly met at Killadeas, Co. Fermanagh beside Manor House Hotel from 1952 – 2006, for the past 17 years the Convention has been held in Ballinamallard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There are many praying, across the USA and Ireland for a spiritual awakening among God’s people, and for many souls to be swept into God’s Kingdom during the Convention. We are delighted Rev Steve Yancey, and his wife Ruth are attending the Convention for the first time this year. Rev Yancey will be preaching, and the David Large family from Virginia will be ministering in music and song.

Rev John and Annette Treese

"The Revival Convention is interdenominational and we are thankful for the support of many local churches and Pastors. We encourage believers to gather in unity to hear God’s word for the days we are living in.

"We are delighted a new venue for the Convention has opened up in Mid-Ulster, at The Shed, Kelso Garden Machinery, 44A Sherrigrim Road, Stewartstown, BT71 5PP. The Mid-Ulster Revival Convention commences on Monday 22nd till Sun 28th July. Bible Study and Prayer meetings take place every morning at 10.30am and evening Revival services are at 8pm, on Sunday services are scheduled for 3.30pm and 8.30pm.