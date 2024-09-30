It’s back to the future at Coleraine Grammar Rugby Association dinner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was an evening of fun, nostalgia and rugby chat when Coleraine Grammar Rugby Association hosted a dinner at The Golf Links Hotel in Portrush.

Compered by local actor, comedian and ex—Coleraine Inst player Alan McKee, the event featured lively and entertaining contributions from Ulster and Ireland great Andrew Trimble alongside Kieran Campbell, Coleraine Grammar’s first full-time Director of Rugby.

Earlier in the day, several attendees - made up predominantly of former Coleraine Inst players and supporters of the rugby revolution in full swing at the ‘School on the Hill’ - watched Coleraine Grammar 1st XV defeat Regent House in a morning kick-off before visiting the school museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Beggs, Coleraine Grammar Head of Sport who organised the dinner, said: “It was fantastic to catch with old friends, players and teammates who were united in their desire to see the rugby glory days return to the Castlerock Road.

“Most importantly, it was about friendship, camaraderie and enjoyment in the best traditions of the sport.

“We hope it will be the first of many such gatherings in the future.”