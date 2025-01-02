'I've got even bigger plans' - Irish MMA World Champion reacts to OKTAGON title success
Fleury was dominant in victory, with all three judges awarding the Irishman 50 - 44 on the scorecards. Fleury repeatedly rocked the Champion on his way to victory, and becomes the first Irishman to hold the OKTAGON MMA belt.
Despite recording such a significant success, the 35-year-old was quick to look to the future im his post-fight comments, stating:
“In 2024 I’ve done absolutely everything I said I was going to do… I don’t know how Karlos survived five rounds. I hit him with everything I had, and he was still standing. What a fighter, what a man.
“I’ve gone and done it, but I have a lot more to do. I’ve had a big ‘24, but I’ve got even bigger plans in 2025. Karlos opened the door for me, he gave me this chance, and now I’m here to stay.”
Former UFC fighter Makhmud Muradov then stepped into the cage to face off with Fleury, teasing a future bout in 2025.
OKTAGON MMA has proven itself on the European MMA scene, with high-level production value combined with competitive and engaging match-making helping them become one of the leading MMA promotions in the world. They recently made the 5-promotion shortlist for MMA promotion of the year.