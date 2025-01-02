'I've got even bigger plans' - Irish MMA World Champion reacts to OKTAGON title success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ireland’s Will Fleury has claimed the OKTAGON MMA light-heavyweight World title following a unanimous decision victory against Karlos Vemola in Prague on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleury was dominant in victory, with all three judges awarding the Irishman 50 - 44 on the scorecards. Fleury repeatedly rocked the Champion on his way to victory, and becomes the first Irishman to hold the OKTAGON MMA belt.

Despite recording such a significant success, the 35-year-old was quick to look to the future im his post-fight comments, stating:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2024 I’ve done absolutely everything I said I was going to do… I don’t know how Karlos survived five rounds. I hit him with everything I had, and he was still standing. What a fighter, what a man.

Ireland’s Will Fleury has claimed the OKTAGON MMA light-heavyweight World title following a unanimous decision victory against Karlos Vemola in Prague on Sunday.

“I’ve gone and done it, but I have a lot more to do. I’ve had a big ‘24, but I’ve got even bigger plans in 2025. Karlos opened the door for me, he gave me this chance, and now I’m here to stay.”

Former UFC fighter Makhmud Muradov then stepped into the cage to face off with Fleury, teasing a future bout in 2025.

OKTAGON MMA has proven itself on the European MMA scene, with high-level production value combined with competitive and engaging match-making helping them become one of the leading MMA promotions in the world. They recently made the 5-promotion shortlist for MMA promotion of the year.