James Kane Foundation awards scholarships to SRC students

Five students at Southern Regional College (SRC) have been successfully awarded a scholarship from the James Kane Foundation. This is the second successive year students from the College have been awarded a scholarship from the Foundation.

Pictured are three of the five students winning the 2024 scholarship. These are:

Amy Ringland and Jodie Davidson who are studying the Creative Imaging BA (Hons) Level 6 Degree at SRC's Banbridge campus, together with Jennifer McParland who is studying the Creative Music & Audio Production BA (Hons) Level 6 Degree at the College's Armagh campus.

Southern Regional College in collaboration with The James Kane Foundation launched the scholarship award in 2023 for Higher Education and Higher-Level Apprenticeship students living within the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council area.

Applications were open to any student from the ABC Council area studying a higher education course in specific areas. The scholarship will enable students to meet the additional costs incurred in pursuing a higher education course. The scholarship is awarded to successful students for a duration of up to two years. The James Kane Foundation intends to offer the scholarship to SRC students for at least the next two academic years with the next round of applications due to be made via the College in September 2025.

Lynn Connaughton, Board Member from the James Kane Foundation commented: “The James Kane Foundation is delighted to collaborate with the Southern Regional College in funding five scholarship awards for financially disadvantaged higher education students living within the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council area.

"These talented students now can thrive and build futures as the scholarships help the students stay in education and complete their courses, using this funding to pay tuition fees and other course related costs such as equipment, materials, and travel expenses. The James Kane Foundation is committed to advancing education and enabling students to make the correct choices between employment/career and higher-level education pathways.”

Speaking on receipt of her scholarship, Jodie Davidson commented: “Receiving the scholarship is not only a significant honour but also a recognition of my dedication and hard work. It will provide the financial support necessary to continue pursuing my academic and professional goals with the same fervour and commitment that have guided me this far. I am confident that, with this support, I will be able to continue my education, refine my skills and contribute positively to my field and community."

Lee Campbell, Principal & CEO of Southern Regional College added: “Congratulations to each of the five students who have successfully received the James Kane Foundation scholarship. The scholarship provides students with vital financial support as they progress with their higher education course at the College. We are thankful to the James Kane Foundation for their continued support of our students."