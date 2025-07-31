Meet Jill, a gorgeous eight-year-old Collie cross, who is looking for a forever home.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jill is approaching 600 days in the care of Animal Connexions, and the rescue and rehoming charity, with kennels in County Down, would love to find her a foster home.

Last Saturday, Jill enjoyed a free supported enrichment session at Beechgrove Doggy Fun Park outside Banbridge, courtesy of All About Enrichment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill has been diagnosed with arthritis, and a number of caring local businesses have been supporting her and the Animal Connexions team with hydrotherapy and sessions at the dog park, to keep her feeling her best and give her fun and engaging opportunities.

​Jill would love to find a foster home.

Having followed Jill’s journey, Rosie McKerr, who runs a dog enrichment business called All About Enrichment, was only too happy to help.

“I make and sell enrichment toys like snuffle mats, but I also do one-to-one work with clients and offer supported enrichment sessions, where I book a venue and people can bring their dog for a private session for 45 minutes to chew, snuffle and forage - and whatever else they like to do!

“When I posted that I was going to be offering free rescue spaces for each of the blocks of supported enrichment sessions I was running, when the Banbridge session went live Animal Connexions reached out to me and asked if they could take one of the free sessions for Jill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It really tugs my heart strings, as Jill has been there over 500 days looking for a nice, comfy retirement home.

Jill relaxing as she enjoys her day at the doggy park.

“Jill is just the loveliest girl and she deserves a second chance and a comfy sofa to sleep on.

“Beechgrove are very supportive of what Animal Connexions do, and they would do a lot of fundraising for them.”

Beechgrove Doggy Fun Park is a local, family-run business offering a variety of activities, with something suitable for every dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Activities include tailored Playgroups, multiple Private Hire facilities (including the Zoom Zone pictured), Behaviour & Training, Agility, Scent Detection, Hoopers and more.

​Rosie with Jill and Paula from Beechgrove Doggy Fun Park.

Beechgrove has been working closely with Animal Connexions for 15 years now, holding annual fundraisers with all proceeds going to the dogs and cats in their care. They also support the rescue dogs with free dog park sessions and training whilst in rescue and then offer further support once in their forever home.

Doggy day

Jill had her VIP doggy day out at Beechgrove, located on the Ednego Road, last Saturday! And it was paw-fect!

“We had lots of treats and toys and gave her the opportunity to express some natural behaviours to help her feel calm and relaxed, and exercise her mind a bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The aim of the session was to give her the opportunity to have a really nice time and she was able to forage, chew and rummage!”

Rosie started her business last April and has been blown away by how well it has been received - and the many connections she’s made.

“I’ve met so many like-minded people who are all in this for the dogs and have a vested interest in their welfare and wellbeing,” she explained.

Rosie has two Pug Border Terrier crosses, Honey and Kingsley, who are both ex-rescue dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “A friend of mine introduced me to enrichment and I was absolutely hooked.

“I’ve read loads of books and done lots of training courses on it, and I've poured that into my own dogs.

“Last year I decided to turn it into a business, as I feel it has had such a positive impact on my own dogs and I want to share it with others.”

An Animal Connexions spokesperson said: “Jill is approaching 600 days in the care of Animal Connexions, and we are renewing our appeal to find her a foster home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jill loves nothing more than being around people. She’s affectionate, sociable, and would thrive in a home with older children.

"Having previously lived with her brother Jack, we believe she can once more live with a like-minded dog.

"Since our founding in 1996, Animal Connexions has cared for over 3,000 dogs.

"We are deeply committed to providing not only safety and care, but also meaningful enrichment and regular outings to support our dogs’ mental and emotional wellbeing whilst they’re awaiting their new homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s why we’re thrilled to be partnering with All About Enrichment for their guided enrichment sessions at Beechgrove’s Zoom Zone.

"We know Jill will love the session as she’s a natural at snuffle mats and adores all her treats!

“Animal Connexions dogs are regularly welcomed at Beechgrove Doggy Fun Park, where they enjoy safe, stimulating experiences in a fun and spacious environment.

"Whether joining playgroups, or enjoying the park through private hire sessions, the dogs benefit from vital socialisation and enrichment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re incredibly grateful to the Beechgrove and All About Enrichment teams for their ongoing support and generosity in helping our dogs thrive while they wait for their forever homes.

“At Animal Connexions, we believe every dog deserves a life filled with love, stimulation, and the opportunity to flourish. Jill is no exception and she has so much to give.

"She’s a much-loved part of the Animal Connexions family, and we adore having her around the kennels, but nothing compares to the warmth of a real home.

"We know her perfect foster family is out there, ready to give her the next chapter she so deserves.”

To learn more about this lovely girl, please visit Jill.AnimalConnexions.org or send a DM to their Facebook or Instagram page @AnimalConnexionsNI