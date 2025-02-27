Join the BIG Spring Clean 2025

By Ashleigh Erwin
Contributor
Published 27th Feb 2025, 16:44 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 16:52 BST

Local residents are being encouraged to take part in Northern Ireland’s largest volunteer clean-up, The BIG Spring Clean, which is running from March 1 to April 30.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is supporting this year’s campaign, which invites individuals, schools, businesses, and community groups to unite in tackling litter and enhancing the local environment.

Some of the BIG Spring clean-up events taking place in the Borough include:

1 March, 2pm - Ballyclare; with Ollardale Community Group

Do one small thing
Do one small thing

1 March, 2pm - Ballyclare; with Rashee Erskine Area Community Hub

2 March, 2pm - Ballyclare; with Countryside Custodians

2 March, 2pm – Ballyclare; with Grange Community Action

2 March, 2pm – Doagh; with Doagh Village Community Association

Big Spring Clean Volunteers
Big Spring Clean Volunteers

4 March, 10.30am - Tidal, Toome; with Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council

5 April, 11am - Six Mile Water Park, Ballyclare; with Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council

8 March, 9am - Randalstown; with Tidy Randalstown & Young Farmers Group

Schools and community/voluntary groups are also being invited to ‘Adopt a Spot’ and arrange a clean-up in their own local area. The Council can provide litter picking equipment and collect the rubbish gathered through their Support in Kind programme. For more information email [email protected]

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, who will be participating at the Toome litter pick-up said:

"Taking part in the BIG Spring Clean isn’t just about tidying our shared spaces; it’s about coming together as a community, enjoying the outdoors, and making a lasting difference. It's a fantastic opportunity to connect with others, improve the environment, and boost your well-being. Let’s show our pride in our Borough by keeping it clean and beautiful – your involvement really does make a difference!"

For further information and to volunteer, go to the Live Here Love Here website www.liveherelovehere.org/bigspringclean

