Jonathan dreams big and develops new career in photography

A passion for photography led Jonathan Jones to set up his own business.

Starting out on a new career can often be the result of a hobby. Such is the case for Jonathan Jones, whose interest in photography is taking him on a new career path.

Jonathan (40), from Lisburn, has been taking photographs for most of his life – he got his first camera when he was about 4 or 5 years old, and photography has been his passion ever since. He is self-taught, and learning new skills and techniques was simply part of his hobby and never a bother. Such was his expertise; he was hired to cover his sister’s wedding day in 2009.

His images got noticed when he was asked to take photographs for a local charity campaign through a freelance PR Consultant. Jonathan said, “I have always loved photography and over the years have built up my equipment and skills. And I was fortunate to have a great friend and mentor in (the late) Melvyn Snelgrove – a wedding photographer who gave me a lot of support over the years, and some equipment which I still use today.

He added, “ I have worked in many different sectors over the years, from the motor trade to retail but the opportunity to turn my hobby into a new career was always on my mind. I took the plunge in January last year shortly before coming to SERC to do the Dream Big course. The course, gave me the foundation skills and signposting I needed to get my new business Jonathan Jones Photography NI off the ground. I have had great support from the College and one of the art and design classes has taken on the design of a brand logo for me as a real-world project. I struggled to come up with a design I was happy with, so this has been win-win for everyone.”

Jonathan continued, “One of the big attractions of being my own boss and working independently, is the ability to juggle family commitments with work. I am looking forward to building my client base and consistent work.”

SERC is commencing a new Dream Big, a free 10-week course aimed at helping women build skills in developing business and social enterprise ideas. The course is also suitable for those who want to try something new, meet new people and develop skills.

Natasha Lloyd, Senior Innovation Advisor with SERC’s Enterprise and Entrepreneur team said, “Starting from Tuesday 21st January from 10am-1pm at the College’s Newcastle Campus, our new Dream Big course - specifically designed for women - will provide an excellent introduction for those who have been away from education for a long time, and want to develop new skills and increase their confidence to explore self-employment or further study.

She added, “Through practical activities, participants will discover their unique talents and motivations while learning creative problem-solving techniques. They will have the chance to begin shaping a new business idea or tackle a real-world challenge.”

This course is open to women aged 18+ years of age. Application does not guarantee a place on the programme. To apply or register an interest, please get in touch with [email protected] or telephone 0345 600 7555.